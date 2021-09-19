METHUEN — JRM Hauling and Recycling Services will continue to be the city’s trash collector for at least another year after Mayor Neil Perry extended the Peabody-based company’s contract, issuing a stern warning that he was strongly dissatisfied with the work they’ve been doing in recent months.
Perry told councilors at the Sept. 7 City Council meeting that he met with JRM stakeholders to sign the contract extension and executives told him they were under the same manpower constraints other businesses are due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor, however, said that simply is no excuse and that they must do a better job.
“I met with the owner and general manager of JRM and expressed my general dissatisfaction for their performance. They’re under contract,” Perry said. “They asked for an increase and my expectation is that their performance is going to improve.”
JRM, which has done business with the city since 2018, signed its new contract for $1,540,000 plus $84 per ton, according to documents reviewed by The Eagle-Tribune.
According to the mayor, when JRM hauls away residents’ trash, it is able to take it to any transfer station — a lucky break given the fact that trash collectors in the area are suffering hours’ long wait times at those transfer stations.
Perry said that in addition to the manpower issues, JRM said delays at transfer stations — sometimes upwards of three hours — result in pickup delays for residents. Perry’s solution was a more streamlined communication process.
“The owner pledged to do a better job. We are going to set up regular meetings and we’ll see how it goes from here on out,” he said. “We expressed to them that we have to do a better job communicating and performance-wise.”
The mayor asked residents to be patient and call the mayor’s office if any issues arise. He also asked residents not to be so quick to pull their trash in when barrels are not picked up on their regular schedule. If pickup is delayed, JRM often will come the next morning, he said.
As the city considers options for how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, Perry said he hopes councilors will consider earmarking funds to renovate Methuen’s transfer station.
“Our transfer station is long overdue for overhaul and improvement. That transfer station is well beyond its time,” Perry said, adding that he does not believe there is capacity for JRM to use Methuen’s station when picking up residents’ trash. “Go to the one in Salem, New Hampshire and then compare it to the one in Methuen. It’s like night and day. I hope I can convince you to spend some money on the transfer station.”
Some cities require hauling companies to go to specific transfer stations, but Methuen does not, Perry said.
The city is also exploring the possibility of purchasing its own packer truck for leaf pickup, the mayor said, though purchasing any type of city vehicle — including police cruisers, for example — is difficult at this time due to equipment backlogs.