METHUEN — The city of Methuen has confirmed its first cases of coronavirus in the city.
According to a statement issued by the city Sunday, two people have tested positive. The individuals are being monitored at home in accordance with the public health guidelines.
"A confirmed case of COVID-19 was inevitable and more should be expected," Mayor Neil Perry wrote in a statement. "As the situation escalates nationwide and here in Methuen, I want to make the latest information available to residents in the interests of full transparency."
He added, "My goal is not to create panic in our community but to provide information that will hopefully encourage vigilance and preparedness throughout the city."
Perry also announced plans to issue a daily report detailing the coronavirus cases in Methuen. The report which will be released by 5 o’clock in the afternoon and based on the official reporting of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.