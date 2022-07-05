METHUEN — While living next to the Methuen Rail Trail, Cieara O’Brien noticed that much of it has become rife with trash.
“I’m there all the time,” she said. “There is a huge portion of the Rail Trail that is just disgusting.”
O’Brien said she is also concerned for the wildlife in the Nevins Bird Sanctuary. Therefore, she decided to organize a robust cleanup effort, which is scheduled for Sept. 4.
“I started doing trash cleanups at 14, in the hopes of helping wildlife,” said O’Brien, a Methuen resident of more than 15 years. “I have seen the impacts our trash and pollution can have on wildlife, which can be detrimental to their health.”
O’Brien also holds degrees in wildlife conservation and conservation biology from the University of New Hampshire.
“My time in the classroom as well as in the field has helped me develop a strong love and appreciation for wildlife as well as the environment,” O’Brien said. “A lot of wildlife injuries can be linked to human activity and litter.”
She also gained extensive experience as a park technician with the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation. O’Brien said she primarily worked to protect the nests of endangered shore birds.
“This involved setting up protective fencing around nest sites to deter predators as well as beach goers who would accidentally step on nests,” she said.
O’Brien is currently working to become a state-certified wildlife rehabilitator.
“My goal is to make the environment cleaner and ultimately safer so that we may all enjoy it,” she said.
O’Brien said her cleanup is being funded by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, which sponsors the COASTSWEEP Program each year from August to November.
However, CZM officials will not be present during the cleanup.
“It will be entirely led by me,” said O’Brien. “It will be my job to have everyone sign waivers, lead the cleanup effort as well as enter all data collected.”
In addition, O’Brien said she will be using the CleanSwell app to record the types of trash that are found and to send that data to CZM.
“CZM uses this information to get a rough estimate of what kinds of trash are polluting our waterways and to record what trash has been removed already,” she said.
For anyone interested in participating in the Sept. 4 cleanup, O’Brien can be reached via email at ciearadonati@yahoo.com or through the COASTSWEEP website at https://www.mass.gov/coastsweep after the first week of August. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Rail Trail entrance behind the International House of Pancakes on Hampshire Road in Methuen.
Since opening in 2019, the Rail Trail has improved access to the Spicket River Watershed and the bird sanctuary. It has also become the city’s most popular outdoor activity. According to survey results published in the city’s Open Space and Recreation Plan for the 2020s, 53% of the respondents said they use the Rail Trail on a regular basis.
The Rail Trail begins in Salem, New Hampshire, and spans 2½ miles, ending at Manchester Street Park in Lawrence.
