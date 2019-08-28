METHUEN — About 1,100 National Grid customers are out of power because of an electrical fire Wednesday night, Methuen police Sgt. Scott Lever said.
The power company was repairing the down power line at 10 Burnham Road near the water treatment plant around 8 p.m., Lever said.
Traffic lights are out in the area, so Lever urges caution.
Earlier Wednesday evening a wire fell onto a pole, causing a fire, but that is under control, he said.
Police are directing traffic near the rotary, and they say it is clam, he said.
This story has been updated to correctly state what caused the fire.