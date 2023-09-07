METHUEN — Wednesday was the first day of school not only for the students at Chapel School, but also for its new director.
Gina Colarusso, who took charge at the pre-kindergarten program in August, was excited to show parents how Chapel’s four classrooms had been renovated.
But she also wanted the community to know she will be carrying on in the tradition of outgoing director Cindy Mazella, who has been at the school for 35 years.
“As a director coming into this, there is nothing that I need to fix,” Colarusso said.
Mazella, who was also present to greet parents and children on Wednesday, will be staying on for a couple of months to help Colarusso with the transition.
“We’re going to show them that we’re a team right now, that we’re working together,” Mazella said. “We want to provide a smooth transition for the families as well as the children, and we’re going to continue to uphold all of the traditions, and all of the wonderful things that Chapel is.”
The Chapel School is a non-denominational pre-school that meets at First Church Congregational, where it was established by a minister in 1958. Chapel School has a staff of 12, and will serve 85 students this fall in three levels of pre-kindergarten.
“Pre-school is 2.9 to 5,” Mazella said. “Some families just send their kid one year before kindergarten, some do two and some do three. It just depends on what the family wants.”
The school got a facelift over the summer thanks to a Massachusetts stabilization grant that also raised salaries and provided new training for staff in addition to refurbishing the rooms.
Colarusso, who previously worked in day care centers at Next Generations in Andover, Little Sprouts in Woburn and the YMCA of Greater Boston in Reading, said day care differs from pre-school in important ways.
At Chapel School that difference is defined by an emphasis on social-emotional learning, which can be taught by having students eat lunch in a group with other classes, instead of staying in the same room with the same students all day. This challenges them to manage their time before recess while also learning to share experiences with someone new.
“It’s their first introduction to any type of schooling, so it really is a jumping board into what they will carry with them into elementary school,” Colarusso said.
Mazella, who started teaching at Chapel after enrolling her children there in 1987, defines their focus as learning to play with others.
“When they’re home playing with their brothers and sisters, or if they have cousins over, it’s still their house, it’s still their toys,” Mazella said. “Here, they’re learning a sense of community, they’re learning a sense of how you function in a group, which is what you need to be successful in kindergarten and elementary school.”
At the same time, while the school day at Chapel is filled with engaging activities, these feature hidden lessons that offer more than just distraction.
“It’s a formal lesson planned by the teacher, but implemented in play,” Colarusso said. “So the children are not thinking, I have to sit down, I have to write my work sheet out of my ABCs. They may have shaving cream spread throughout the entire table, and everyone is practicing writing the letter A. They think they’re playing with shaving cream but the teachers are planning a lesson through play.”
More practical differences between day care and pre-school begins with their schedules, which at day care typically runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colarusso said, and caters to families where both parents work full time.
Full days at Chapel School run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and some families enroll their children in half days that run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., which assumes that at least one parent or grandparent is able to juggle his or her schedule.
“They make it work somehow, because if they really want to send their children here, we are the largest feeder into Methuen Public Schools for kindergarten,” Mazella said.
As a private non-profit, Chapel School also charges tuition, but still can end up being affordable for many families.
“Some of these monthly rates are comparable to weekly rates at a child care facility,” Colarusso said.
Mazella, who worked for Head Start in Lawrence and Chicopee before settling in at Chapel School, said that the impact of technology has been a challenge for teachers.
“Kids today, they don’t know how to have conversations with each other,” she said. “Here, we engage in lots of language, and lots of conversations, and lots of engaging in working things through and working together, and that involves communication. So there’s no technology in the classroom. They get enough of that at home.”
At the same time, she said that students need to be prepared to “hit the ground running” in kindergarten, because “kindergarten is the new first grade.”
“The expectations, the curriculum, the pressure, everything,” Mazella said.
In addition, she said that the school’s responsibilities have grown over the years, and now include addressing students’ dietary needs and ensuring that safety protocols are followed to the letter.
But Mazella said that Chapel has developed a model for educating children that suits their needs as students, while embodying the best values of the community.
“We all follow the same state regulations, but every school has a little bit of its own personality,” Mazella said. “The children bring that personality, the parents bring that personality, along with the teachers and the staff. I think people like us because we’ve always been very open and friendly and caring, and I’ve always prided myself on that.”
