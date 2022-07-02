METHUEN: The Methuen Scholarship Foundation recently announced that 41 members of the Methuen High School Class of 2022 have been awarded scholarships totaling $40,000.
They are as follows:
The Bada Bing Scholarship 1: Vanessa Andreottola
The Texas Roadhouse Scholarship 1: Dariel Garcia
The Bada Bing Scholarship 2: Emily Pfeil
The Texas Roadhouse Scholarship 2: Carolyn Silver
The Norma Ventre Scholarship: Olivia Denaro
The F.H. Cann Scholarship 1: Morgan Belevance
The F.H. Cann Scholarship 2: Ryan Croteau
The Holy Family Hospital Scholarship: Emily Croteau
The Pest End Scholarship: David Rizzo
The Methuen Cooperative Bank Scholarship 1: Samuel Kalivas
The American Legion Post 122 Scholarship: Logan Fritchy
The Team Zingales Scholarship 1: Michael Soucy
The Martineau’s Garage Scholarship 1: Brian Zraket
The Neil Perry Scholarship 1: Sophia Lachance
The Pest End Scholarship 2: Kylie Anthony
The Martineau’s Garage Scholarship 2: Brady Morris
The Methuen Cooperative Bank Scholarship 2: Julia Bryant
The Team Zingales Scholarship 2: Carolin Zorrilla
The Neil Perry Scholarship 2: Nohelis Ramos
The David Paul Carelli Scholarship 1: Darianna De La Cruz Deaza
The David Paul Carelli Scholarship 2: Natalie Harkins
Anthony Harb
Brady Collins
Emma Kwong
Rachely Henriquez
Connor Smith
Jennifer Grelle
Eriana Florentino
Anna Bolduc
Adianne Ramos: Delgado
Amelia Faretra
Jessalyn Alessandri
Colby Keaney
Iranny Solorin
Kaitlyn Tierney
Brayden Seaman
Nicholas Fortuna
Miana Carabello
Jason Dibble
Jahir Palma
Abner Perez
