METHUEN: The Methuen Scholarship Foundation recently announced that 41 members of the Methuen High School Class of 2022 have been awarded scholarships totaling $40,000.

They are as follows:

The Bada Bing Scholarship 1: Vanessa Andreottola

The Texas Roadhouse Scholarship 1: Dariel Garcia

The Bada Bing Scholarship 2: Emily Pfeil

The Texas Roadhouse Scholarship 2: Carolyn Silver

The Norma Ventre Scholarship: Olivia Denaro

The F.H. Cann Scholarship 1: Morgan Belevance

The F.H. Cann Scholarship 2: Ryan Croteau

The Holy Family Hospital Scholarship: Emily Croteau

The Pest End Scholarship: David Rizzo

The Methuen Cooperative Bank Scholarship 1: Samuel Kalivas

The American Legion Post 122 Scholarship: Logan Fritchy

The Team Zingales Scholarship 1: Michael Soucy

The Martineau’s Garage Scholarship 1: Brian Zraket

The Neil Perry Scholarship 1: Sophia Lachance

The Pest End Scholarship 2: Kylie Anthony

The Martineau’s Garage Scholarship 2: Brady Morris

The Methuen Cooperative Bank Scholarship 2: Julia Bryant

The Team Zingales Scholarship 2: Carolin Zorrilla

The Neil Perry Scholarship 2: Nohelis Ramos

The David Paul Carelli Scholarship 1: Darianna De La Cruz Deaza

The David Paul Carelli Scholarship 2: Natalie Harkins

Anthony Harb

Brady Collins

Emma Kwong

Rachely Henriquez

Connor Smith

Jennifer Grelle

Eriana Florentino

Anna Bolduc

Adianne Ramos: Delgado

Amelia Faretra

Jessalyn Alessandri

Colby Keaney

Iranny Solorin

Kaitlyn Tierney

Brayden Seaman

Nicholas Fortuna

Miana Carabello

Jason Dibble

Jahir Palma

Abner Perez

