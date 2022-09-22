METHUEN — The Methuen Scholarship Foundation will hold its first Arthur Nicholson III Bocce Tournament on Oct. 15 at the Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St., starting at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $40 per player with four players on a team. The cost includes three games per team as well as breakfast and lunch. All proceeds go towards Senior Scholarships at Methuen High School.
To register, please contact Lisa Simonian at 617-584-4099 or Lori Morris at 603-475-3907. Payments will be accepted via Venmo @Methuen-Scholarship or via Paypal @methuenscholarship. Checks can also be sent to the Methuen Scholarship Foundation, P.O, Box 2005, Methuen, MA 01844. When signing up, please give your team name and the names of the four players.
Haverhill High School students recognized for academic excellence
HAVERHILL — Three Haverhill High School juniors have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country.
Abigail Mejia received the National African American Recognition Award and National Hispanic Recognition Award; Alexis Namulinda received the National African American Recognition Award, and Kiara Ventura received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
"This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”
Crafters wanted for Pumpkin Patch event
AMESBURY — The Main Street Congregational Church at 145 Main St. is seeking crafts people to participate in a craft fair on Oct. 15 as part of its Pumpkin Patch event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 16.
The Pumpkin Patch will be receiving thousands of pumpkins on Sept. 25. The pumpkins are grown on a Navajo Reservation in New Mexico for Pumpkin Patch USA, employing Reservation residents, and are shipped to churches and other non-profits across the country.
Spaces are available by emailing bamfvending@gmail.com or by calling 978-457-0208.
Contestants needed for chili cook-off
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum will hold is annual chili cook-off Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Contestants are needed. Prize categories include best individual/business/first responder and restaurant. Chili entry fee is $25. Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m. General admission is $10 and includes door prizes, a cash bar and silent auction.
For registration information, visit www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org/chili-cook-off.php.
For more information or to secure your spot, contact Cindy Graham at cynthiagraham409@gmail.com or 978-994-1854 or Pat Graham at toolittlefarm1@yahoo.com or 978-835-1565.
Ruth's House gala event planned
HAVERHILL — Ruth's House in Lafayette Square will hold its annual "Changing Seasons, Changing Lives" fundraiser Nov. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club. Includes small bites and sweet treats, a DJ, silent auction, and games. This event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Ruth's House.
For sponsorship opportunities or tickets ($100 each), visit online at www.ruthshouse.org/annual-gala.
