METHUEN — The School Committee voted Monday night to approve the district's proposed $91.5 million operating budget for fiscal 2023.
The budget will now go before the City Council for final approval and represents a $7 million increase over last year.
Within the budget, $54.6 million has been earmarked for professional salaries. In addition, contractual obligations will be funded at $24.6 million while supplies and materials totaled $1.8 million.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong called attention to funding through the Student Opportunity Act. She said this has provided Methuen with $56.6 million in Chapter 70 money – a $7.9 million increase over last year.
“Over a six-year period, we will see a significant increase in our Chapter 70 contributions,” she said.
But Kwong said the state requires that the district demonstrate how the additional money would be used to benefit English language learners and students who reside in low-income households.
“The state wants to see money in the budget go to the students who need it most,” she said.
In terms of staffing, the district is looking to hire 27.5 full-time employees. Eight positions would be added at both Marsh and Timony grammar schools while Tenney and Comprehensive grammar schools would each receive four new employees. In addition, 3.5 positions would be added at Methuen High School.
Mayor Neil Perry said 56 percent of the city’s budget would be used to fund schools.
“There is no other department that is even remotely close,” he said.
In other news, Kwong said she and her colleagues are working on an extremely tight timeline to convert the former CREST Collaborative building at 9 Branch St. into a preschool building.
She said the project is “in the throes” of the inspection process; however, it is still expected that the building will open in September.
“We’re moving forward with that,” Kwong said.
She said the COVID-19 testing program will continue until the end of the school year.
“We are watching the numbers, we are starting to level out a little bit,” Kwong said, adding that she has no intention of altering any events planned for the end of the school year.
In addition, she said the school safety assessment will occur over the “next several weeks.”
The assessment is being conducted in response to a stabbing at the high school May 2.
“We are moving forward fast and furious,” she said, adding that funding would be made available for any improvements needed.
