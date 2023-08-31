METHUEN — School Superintendent Brandi Kwong and Lisa Golobski Twomey, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, announced the goals and plans for district and educational improvement during the 2022-23 school year, focusing heavily around literacy.
“We really want to hone in on where we’re going to be most effective…and the most and the kids that need it the most to just accelerate the progress,” Kwong said.
The Methuen School District will be focusing on three objectives for district improvement this year. Many of the ideas also coincide with the superintendent’s goals.
The first object is to improve students’ literacy outcomes through the use of instructional materials and interventions. This was also the superintendent’s first goal for the 2023-24 school year.
“Literacy is a gateway to knowledge,” Golobski Twomey wrote in her report. “Every student in the Methuen Public Schools must be supported to read at or above grade level…A student who enters high school reading below grade level has less access to the impressive array of rigorous and varied course options offered at Methuen High School.”
Golobski Twomey continued that by being able to take advantage of Methuen High School’s courses, students will be able to have better post-graduation options, whether that be in the workforce or in college.
One major change for the district is the literacy screening.
During the first two years of the Methuen Public School’s 2021-24 Strategy for District Improvement, Lexia RAPID was a universal screener for student literacy from kindergarten through eighth grade. Results were aggregated into a single number called the reading success probability, which could indicate the likelihood that a student would be reading at grade level by the end of the school year.
Lexia RAPID was discontinued on June 30. Now, the district will use the Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills (DIBELS) and the Reading Plus InSight benchmark assessment. Reading Plus InSight is highly correlated with state and nationally recognized assessments, and it has been a longstanding literacy support within the district.
DIBELS will be used in kindergarten through third grade. DIBELS is considered to be the “least invasive” and one of the most effective screening tools backed by scientific evidence and research-based practices, according to Golobski Twomey.
Students in third grade who are deemed to more than likely be at reading level by the end of the school year, which will be indicated with a score of “some risk,” “minimal risk,” and “negligible risk,” will also be tested on the Reading Plus InSight assessment.
Students in grades four through eight will be using the Reading Plus InSight assessment, but if they score below grade level they may be given the DIBELS test.
Right now 43% of students in grades three through eight were at or above the “meeting expectations” designation on the 2019 English Language Arts Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) test. The district’s goal is to have 80% of students in those grades reading at or above grade level by the end of the school year.
The first administration of both DIBELS and the Reading Plus InSight benchmark assessments will be completed by Sept. 15, according to Golobski Twomey. The metrics will be shared at the School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The grammar schools in the district will integrate a tiered instruction to monitor students’ literacy levels. Kwong said that there will be a focus on grades three through five this year, calling them the “COVID bubble.”
“This is something we’re watching closely,” Kwong said. “We are going to be really looking at ways to build in additional interventions and additional after school tutoring that we’ve done in buildings with ESSER Funds. This is the last year that we’ll be able to do that with those funds.”
One example of Kwong’s plan is to refine the implementation of existing instructional materials as well as conducting monthly scheduled school visits with the principals, humanities supervisors and assistant superintendent to review the data and student feedback.
“I think we can do it as a district. That’s where we should be,” said Jana Zanni Pesce, secretary of the school committee. “If we start early and these students have a good grasp of reading comprehension and literacy it is going to help all the way through and make school that much easier.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.