METHUEN — As the nation continues to grapple with a mental health crisis among youth, the Methuen school district is stepping up its game when it comes to the mental wellbeing of its students.
Starting this year, students in kindergarten through 12th grade will complete universal mental health screenings, and the district will develop a schedule of family events to advertise available mental health supports.
The district will also partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Nan Project, which promotes awareness of depression and suicide risks within communities.
The district’s goal is to significantly reduce “moderate” and “severe” anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress rates in grades five through 12. Those rates rose dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Golobski Twomey presented the mental health goals, as well as other objectives, at last week’s School Committee meeting.
The district’s overall objective is to be proactive rather than reactive.
“Rather than reacting to diagnosis or crisis, schools can address emerging concerns in support of our youth population in order to ensure their social emotional development and achievement of academic success,” Twomey wrote in her plan. “We know that students who do not receive the services and support they need will not achieve the outcomes we desire for them and that they deserve.”
Kwong wants to revise the school district’s safety plans and emergency drills “to reflect current best practices.” This will be done by working directly with the director of school safety and transportation, as well as both the Methuen Police Department and the Methuen Fire Department.
Another objective is to provide students from historically disadvantaged backgrounds with equitable access to education.
Twomey acknowledged in her report that inequity in a school system can appear in many forms, particularly in the crucial resource areas of grade-appropriate assignments, strong instruction, deep engagement and teachers with high expectations.
“The Methuen Public Schools will act with urgency to ensure that our historically underserved students are afforded all the educational opportunities our schools offer,” Twomey wrote. “A students’ race, first language, family income or disability must not predestine whether they enroll in advanced coursework or coveted electives, whether they are disciplined or suspended from school, whether they are assigned inexperienced or out-of-field teachers, or whether they ultimately graduate from Methuen High School.”
Kwong said this will lead to a culture of high expectations for all students.
According to Twomey’s data, there is a marked difference in the demographics of the higher-achieving students versus lower achieving students. In the graduating class of 2022 (accounting only for students who attended Methuen schools since eighth grade), 38% of lower-achieving students were white, 57% were Black or Hispanic, 23% had an IEP and 17% were English-learners.
On the other end of the spectrum, 68% of higher-achieving students were white, 25% were Black or Hispanic, 3% had an IEP and 1% were English-learners.
The Methuen school district has seen a significant increase in English language learners over the past few years. There were almost 180 English-learner students enrolled at Methuen High School in the 2001-02 school year, compared to 269 in the 2022-23 school year.
Kwong wants to focus on English-learner instruction and support two-way communication with the English-learner families. “We’ve already started that work, so it’s really exciting to see that happen,” she said. “It’s going to be a real focused effort.”
Reducing absenteeism in the wake of COVID-19 is another priority for the superintendent, who said the best way to improve attendance is to focus on student achievement in academics, behavior, social emotional competence, extracurricular and athletics, and parent engagement.
“We need to go back to that because student attendance is critical for student success,” Kwong said. “There are students who are absent for many days that we may not have documented. We want to focus on getting kids to school and being as successful as possible.”
Almost 47% of Methuen High School students were absent for 10 or more days from the beginning of the 2022-23 school year until March 1, compared to the commonwealth average of 29%.
Kwong said the district wants to focus on why this is happening and who specifically is being affected.
