METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry announced that the city is working to have the Aug. 8 rainstorm and subsequent flooding designated as an emergency.
With the emergency declaration, residents and businesses could possibly qualify for federal and state disaster assistance.
“The storm was as extreme a weather event as we have seen in years, perhaps even decades,” Perry said earlier this week. “I know of so many residents who have lost so much, and we must take every action possible to try to get them the help that they need.”
More than 6 inches of rain fell in some areas, triggering flash flooding. Firefighters had to cut power to multiple locations in Lawrence to safeguard against possible electrical failures and fires, including on Jackson Street near Methuen.
The rain flooded roads, stranding some drivers and disrupting public transportation. Flooding in some parts of Andover saw partially submerged cars.
Perry said he is working with the city’s legislative delegation and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
“There is no guarantee that we will qualify for assistance,” Perry said, “but the first step in the process of asking for the disaster designation is to present a complete accounting of the damage that was done.”
Methuen has set up a website link, Methuen.gov/flood, to collect information about residents’ losses. The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
The form asks for name, address, phone and a description as well as the estimated value of the damage that occurred.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency makes final determinations on eligibility as it relates to applicants, facilities, work and costs. The public assistance program provides cost reimbursement aid to local governments.
Reimbursements for damage are typically 75% of eligible costs, with the remaining 25% cost remaining the applicant’s responsibility, according to the FEMA website.
Any questions regarding possible reimbursement can be directed to the Office of the Mayor at 978-983-8505.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.