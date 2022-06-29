METHUEN — The Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 hosted the U.S. Bocce Federation 2022 Championships from June 20-26.
This was the third time the facility hosted the National Tournament.
Bocce players participating came from as close as Methuen, but came from as far as Florida and California.
Money Tournament winners were George Mancini, Lennie Christopher, Ron Demers and Jim Famolare.
B Division Championship winners were Linda Fay, Merle Weber, Lisa Lambadini and Carol Demers
Players had a busy schedule and there were many people who watched and cheered the players on.
Punta Raffa Volo, which is extremely popular at nationals, was also played with stringent rules and regulations.
