METHUEN -- Better late then never when it comes to leaf pickup.
The city announced this week that curbside leaf collection starts, well, yesterday.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 was the first day for leaf pick-up, for residents who normally put out their recycling on this day. The leaf pickup will follow recycling pickup days, which take place every other week.
On Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved a leaf pick-up contract for $118,000 with JRM Hauling & Recycling of Peabody.
Leaf collection will run for 8 weeks, through Dec. 11, 2020. It will start again in the spring, for 8 weeks in May and June.
City Councilor Jessica Finicchiaro wanted to know why there was such a delay in implementing and announcing the program.
Mayor Neil Perry said the city was trying to purchase a COVID-19 ambulance and two, new leaf-packer trucks using federal CARES Act money.
After a lengthy delay, Perry said, the state rejected the purchase.
"We were trying to bring it in-house," he said, referring to the idea of having city-owned vehicles and Public Works employees collecting leaves instead of paying an outside contractor.
Residents are required to put leaves/grass clippings in paper bags only. Plastic bags are not allowed. Leaves can also be put in garbage cans clearly marked "Yard Waste."
Brush/branches must be tied in bundles, not in barrels, of no more than four feet in length and four inches in diameter.
Councilor Joel Faretra said it was a good idea to bring the service in-house as long as the city could also afford to hire employees to operate the machinery.