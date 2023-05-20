METHUEN — Emergency shelter funding from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be used to help the city educate homeless children living in a local hotel, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
“We got $268,000 from the state for the individuals that we are housing on Pelham Street who are attending Methuen public schools,” Perry recently told the City Council. “That is a significant jump, and that payment has been received.”
Superintendent of Schools Brandi Kwong told the council in March that her department is responsible for 83 school-aged children from families dealing with homelessness and living at the Days Inn on Pelham Street.
Many of these families are recent immigrants who started arriving in Methuen in October 2022, and were sent by the Department of Housing and Community Development to live at the Days Inn, which is now filled to capacity.
As Kwong explained at the same meeting, the Methuen School District is responsible for busing some children from this group to other school districts where they were previously enrolled, and the city had applied for a $75,000 grant from DESE to cover those transportation costs.
The money that Perry announced, which was recently appropriated, was intended to cover the costs of educating the remaining students from that group.
“The money is from the supplemental budget that Governor Healey signed on March 29 and is calculated per student, per day of enrollment,” said Jacqueline Reis, media relations coordinator for DESE. “The funds will cover the district cost for the portion of students at the site who enroll in Methuen schools. Per federal law, the students at the site also have the choice of continuing enrollment at their school of origin.”
Perry also said Monday that the first payment covers expenses from October to March of this past school year, and “there may be subsequent payments as well.”
The latter appears to be supported by an announcement that accompanied Healey’s signing of the supplemental budget, which said that “at least $21.9 million” will be available “through the end of the 2023-24 school year to support communities experiencing a large influx of families with school-aged children due to state shelter placements.”
Reis said it was too soon to know where Methuen’s grant ranked in relation to other communities that qualified and had applied for this assistance.
“We’re still finalizing the amounts of the grants,” she said. “But Methuen was the first expanded shelter site to open which qualified for this funding.”
