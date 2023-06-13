METHUEN — A Methuen High School student was among those honored by The Massachusetts Center for the Book in its 23rd annual Letters About Literature program.
The commonwealth-wide reading and writing initiative invited students from the fourth through 12th grades to submit letters to authors about books that have special meaning to them. There were 15 students honored, which represented the top 1% of this year’s almost 1,500 submissions.
“This is my first year administering Letters About Literature, and I’ve been amazed at the wealth of wisdom, talent and heart that our Massachusetts students show through this program,” said Karolina Zapal, the program coordinator for Massachusetts Center for the Book.
Jane Lawley, a ninth-grader at Methuen High School, earned honors for her letter to Ned Vizzini for his book “It’s Kind of a Funny Story.” Lawley was competing against ninth through twelfth graders.
“I’d like to congratulate Jane for her exceptional achievement,” state Sen. Pavel Payano said. “In her remarkable journey, Jane discovered a book and character that she truly connected with on a profound level. Her candid and eloquent reflections are a testament to the power of literature and its ability to inspire and resonate with individuals.”
Vizzini’s book follows a teenager who struggles with depression. The book chronicles the New York City boy’s days in hospitalization and the people he meets while confronting his anxieties.
Lawley wrote in her let about how she had not read about mental health previously but rather stories of dragons and goblins. She said she would rather “hide behind the hypothetical dilemmas of made-up worlds than a story that touches on something so tangible.” and yet, the realness of Vizzini’s book is what connected the most with Lawley and her own experiences with anxiety.
“Jane experienced both hilarity and terror reading this book, and her letter demonstrates a wisdom beyond her years,” state Rep. Estela Reyes said.
This year’s judges were Celeste Bruno, the communications director of the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners; Trey Jones, an English teacher for Northampton Public Schools; and Daniel Guerrero, an audiovisual translator.
“Your letters have taught, moved and delighted us with your articulate thoughts about the importance of books in your lives,” said Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.
