METHUEN — Six million European Jews were murdered by fascists in the 1930s and 1940s.
Although the world has had decades to learn from that catastrophe, Methuen High School freshman Yasmine Bridaa questions whether anything has changed since then, in an essay that won second place in the Israel Arbeiter Essay Contest.
“There continue to exist many negative stereotypes against various groups in the modern world,” Bridaa wrote. “These stereotypes are just as harmful as the stereotype that contributed to the Holocaust, meaning that the world is not as far as it may seem from a modern Holocaust.”
Bridaa’s essay draws on her personal experience as “an Arab Muslim living in the Western world,” who has been judged and insulted based on nothing more than her appearance.
“I have walked into stores, excited to purchase a new pair of jeans or a board game to enjoy, only to walk out feeling hurt after being called a terrorist,” Bridaa wrote. “I have thought about the strangers who made the decision to target me, a child, with their wounding words and wondered if they would hurt me even further if they had the chance.”
Speaking in an interview, Bridaa said she has also heard people screaming at her mother and calling her a terrorist, when they have seen her out in public wearing a hijab, the traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women.
“As soon as you walk in public, once you’ve had experiences like that, any public experience is scary,” Bridaa said. “Safety doesn’t feel natural.”
The Israel Arbeiter Contest is open to students in grades 6 to 12 throughout greater Boston, and pays tribute to the man for whom it is named. Israel Arbeiter was a survivor who lost several family members in the Holocaust, and served as past president of the American Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors of Greater Boston.
Students are asked to submit essays that address the proposition that remembering the Holocaust implies “a warning that such tragedies must never happen again.”
Bridaa wrote her essay for a freshman English class taught by Thomas Mullings in which they were reading Elie Wiesel’s Holocaust memoir, “Night.”
“The essay question connected what I read in the book to our world we’re living in today, the issues we have, and discrimination isn’t that different from what Hitler had in creating the Third Reich,” Bridaa said.
That’s because discrimination based on race, religion and other factors is a constant in our culture, she said.
“I feel like anything can happen, because the interactions are always the same, and come from people looking down on people,” Bridaa said.
Wiesel’s memoir describes how his family was forced into concentration camps, where his parents and sister died. Mullings said that when he is teaching “Night” he directs his class to supporting materials about the Holocaust provided by Facing History and Ourselves and the Jewish Community Relations Council, which sponsors the Arbeiter contest.
“By the time we’re opening up chapter one, they have an understanding of what had been happening,” Mullings said.
He first learned about the essay contest when he taught “The Diary of Anne Frank” to an eighth grade English class at the Tenney School, and he has been encouraging students to enter the contest since 2011. Another student of Mullings’ came in third place in 2016.
“I take great pride in my students and their work,” he said.
Bridaa, whose favorite subject is computer science, said she wrote her essay by drawing on strong feelings that she had about the material from class.
“I think we do talk about a lot of important issues when we read books,” Bridaa said. “We talk about more than the book. We apply a lot of historical context, so it feels relevant.”
Bridaa’s essay begins with a discussion of the “ethno-religious stereotyping” in Germany that characterized Jews as “dangerous and threatening” and “the source of the world’s evil.”
“I know how crucial it is that people remember the negative stereotyping that led to the Holocaust,” she wrote.
Along with combating stereotypes, Bridaa wrote that it is important for everyone to work on communicating with others, to find out “who those people truly are.”
“Schools should take the time to teach students lessons about a multitude of cultures and traditions,” she wrote. “This could be done through the incorporation of an elective course solely dedicated to material revolving around acceptance and diversity.”
