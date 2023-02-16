METHUEN — Students were told to shelter in place at Timony Grammar School and Methuen High School Thursday after a threatening message was heard through a student's laptop computer at the Timony School.
Superintendent of Schools Brandi Kwong said in a statement that the shelter-in-place was called for out of an abundance of caution, and lasted from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. while Methuen police and school administrators investigated the threat.
"It was determined that this audio message was not a threat," Kwong said. "We treat every situation seriously and the safety and security of our students and staff is our most important responsibility."
This situation follows incidents at Haverhill High School on Tuesday and Amesbury High School on Monday where students were told to shelter in place while reported threats were investigated by police. Those reports both mentioned guns or gunfire, but were quickly revealed to be false.
Officers in Amesbury were overheard on a police scanner describing the event they investigated as a "swatting" incident, which is a false report that is intended to draw a strong response from police.
There were a number of other apparent swatting incidents in the state Monday at schools in Boston, Chelmsford, North Attleboro and Westfield.
