METHUEN — Four years of tension between the city and Police Department have led to the City Council voting unanimously to accept a $1.5 million collective bargaining agreement with the Superior Officers Association.
The agreement was divided into three contracts representing fiscal 2018 to 2020, fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 to 2024.
“The project was a complete rebuilding and restructuring of our labor agreement,” said union President Sgt. James Moore at the council’s meeting Thursday. “We’ve overcome tremendous obstacles to get to this point.”
The union has also agreed to pay the city $705,000 in reimbursement for outside legal counsel.
“This makes the city whole financially,” Moore said.
In addition, the contracts, which were organized by rank and years of service, are no longer tied to the Patrolman Association contract. Stacking language and contractual time were eliminated.
“I strongly believe that this will be seen as a cornerstone, the legacy of Mayor [Neal] Perry and his administration,” said council Chairman DJ Beauregard. “It’s a testament to the new leadership of the Methuen Police Department and the superior officers union, job well done.”
Councilor at Large Nicholas DiZoglio said the new contracts are an example of “good governing.”
“This is the series finale of this trilogy,” he said. “This is a true city now with this behind us.”
East District Councilor Steven Saba lauded the union for working with the city on the new contracts.
“The union voluntarily came to the city,” he said. “This is a monumental night for Methuen, it closes a very dark chapter in our city’s history. Our Police Department is back on track and better than ever.”
Councilor at Large Jessica Finocchiaro said the past four years have been stressful, adding that at one point, half of the Police Department was in danger of being laid off.
“The superior officers really dug far to make sure that they rectified the issues of the past,” Finocchiaro said. “I am relieved, this is a big step forward. I am proud of Methuen, it’s been a long road.”
Municipal finance training
In other news, the council voted unanimously to table a resolution that would require councilors and School Committee members to complete annual municipal finance training.
Finocchiaro spoke in favor of the resolution.
“If I could somehow afford to go to school forever, I would,” she said. “I think this is a great thing, there’s a lot of things you don’t want to learn the wrong way.”
Vice Chairwoman Eunice Zeigler said the training would “increase the professionalism of the council” by ensuring that councilors have the latest information about the ever-changing world of municipal finance.
“In a year, this council will look very different,” she said. “There will be folks on the council who may not have any experience in municipal finance.”
Central District Councilor James McCarty said he attended a financial training session but did not find it beneficial.
“I didn’t think it was all that helpful to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t feel as though I left that room knowing anything more than I already did.”
Therefore, he said financial training should not be a requirement.
“I don’t think we’re doing much there other than creating a burden,” McCarty said.
