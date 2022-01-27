METHUEN – Police have suspended their service agreement with Valley Towing pending an investigation into current and past complaints about the 150 Merrimack St. business.
Police Chief Scott McNamara notified Valley Towing, which provides towing service per order of the police department, of the "suspension of services" on Jan. 21, according to a copy of the suspension letter.
The letter is addressed to Ronald Parrino, president of Valley Towing, who was told a June 2019 service agreement with the city is suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
"Once said reviews and investigations are completed you will be notified of the results or whether any further actions is warranted," McNamara wrote.
Sheehan's and Martineau's also provide towing services for the police department per an agreement with the city.
McNamara, reached for comment Thursday afternoon, said the Valley Towing investigation is not criminal in nature.
However, McNamara said after receiving recent complaints about Valley Towing he decided to launch an investigation that focuses on both current and past issues.
Valley Towing has come under fire in recent years for charging excessive towing and storage fees.
McNamara said whether it's a resident of Methuen or a visitor to the city he wants to make sure they are being treated "professionally and properly" by the towing service.
He said he hopes to conclude the investigation in the next couple of weeks.
A previous audit by the state Department of Public Utilities and an investigation by the Lawrence Police Department found that Valley Towing overcharged at least 81 customers during the fall and winter months of 2017.
The Department of Public Utilities audit found that Valley Towing overcharged 29 customers a total of $1,080 over the course of three months between October and December, while the police found 52 discrepancies through an investigation that began in late January, according to the audit results.
The overcharges stemmed from storage fees, excessive towing fees for commercial vehicles and charges for washing the truck bed of the towing vehicle, which is not allowed under state guidelines, according to the DPU.
Lawrence no longer uses Valley Towing for municipal tow services, officials said.
Parrino could not be reached for comment for this story.
