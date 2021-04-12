METHUEN — The city will operate its vaccine clinic for those who live or work in Methuen on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Avenue store at The Loop.
A limited number of appointments are available. Pre-registration is required. Register at maimmunizations.org//reg/1200169035.
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at the clinic, located between Marshalls and Olympia Sports.
According to the city's website, the vaccines will only be administered to those who schedule an appointment through the city's self sign-up link at maimmunizations.org//reg/1200169035.
Those who sign up successfully will receive a confirmation email. Please wait at least five minutes to receive this confirmation, according to the city's website.
The state website has experienced some technical difficulties and may redirect people to an incorrect page or an error message after completing the registration rather than a confirmation page, according to the city's website.
Those who receive a confirmation email are registered and there is no need to book another appointment, according to the city's website.
For those with questions regarding eligibility, visit mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-covid-19-vaccination-phases.