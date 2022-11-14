METHUEN — The city’s annual tree lighting event will be held on Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St.
The event will include live music, pictures with Santa Claus and holiday train rides.
Chamber plans Networking Breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast on Monday, Nov. 21, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Experimax, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Suite 140, at The Loop.
Includes a continental breakfast and coffee, a business card drawing for door prizes, and “untold New England Patriots stories” with Patriots team historian and author, Bob Hyldburg.
This event is free for members and $10 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Bivalent booster clinic slated in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — A COVID-19 booster clinic for anyone over the age of 5 will be held Nov. 22 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the North Andover High School Cafeteria at 430 Osgood St. Updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters will be available.
People don’t need to get bivalent vaccines from the same manufacturer as their previous dose, however, they must complete the primary series vaccination or recent booster dose at least two months prior to receiving the bivalent booster dose.
People are asked to bring their CDC COVID vaccine cards and insurance cards. Walk-in appointments are available but pre-registration is preferred at https://GLFHCCOVID19IZ.as.me/NorthAndoverHS1122, which can also be accessed under the Town News tab at the town website.
Art on display in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is exhibiting the work of Shana Duncan in its latest installment of the Member Spotlight series.
Duncan’s Spotlight, a collection of 10 striking and resonant paintings, is titled “Talitha Koum,” an Aramaic phrase meaning, “little girl, arise”. The Spotlight opened on Nov. 4 in Newburyport Art’s Mural Gallery — the hallway and staircase that bridge and connect the NAA’s ground-level Sargent Gallery and upper-level Hartson Gallery.
Both Talitha Koum and Newburyport Art’s Fall Juried Show are on exhibit through Nov. 20. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. Visit newburyportart.org.
Youth orchestra auditions announced
IPSWICH — Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras is now accepting audition registrations of young musicians looking to join its ensembles for the winter and spring sessions of its 2022-2023 concert season. If your child is looking for a great place to play their instrument, perform in concert, and socialize with other young musicians, then NMYO is the perfect place.
String musicians with at least one to two years of lessons are invited to audition. Woodwind and brass students who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons are also welcome. For more information visit nmyo.org/auditions.
NMYO offers six ensembles this year including two levels of string ensembles, two full orchestras, a wind ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion, and a flute choir. For more information send email to info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
