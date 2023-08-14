METHUEN — As the second round of COVID-19 aid for schools is exhausted in the coming weeks, Methuen school officials are reflecting on what's been accomplished so far with the federal assistance and anticipating the next round of funding set for November.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong said schools focused on improving literacy, mental health and social outcomes for students impacted by the pandemic.
“Much of the post-COVID work we have been able to accomplish academically, socially and emotionally, and toward improving our school facilities was made possible by ESSER grants,” Kwong wrote in a report sent to parents in the district.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, COVID-related funding provided to school districts, came in three rounds.
ESSER II, the second round of funding, was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020 to provide an additional $54.3 billion. In Massachusetts, the minimum local education agency distribution accounted for $733.4 million.
Kwong said that the ESSER II funds will be fully expended in Methuen by September.
The 2022-23 school year was also the second of Kwong’s three-year District Improvement Plan. With the support of the funding, Kwong said the school district is making progress.
“We are thrilled to report we are making great progress in all areas,” Kwong said. “Undoubtedly, there is more work to do, but we are moving in the right direction.”
Part of the expansive work includes the new administration/early education building in Methuen, which is set at 9 Branch St. The school district acquired ownership of the property in December 2022 with the support of the City of Methuen’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and the ESSER funds.
“We have been preparing the property for students and staff for the past several months utilizing our ESSER funds,” Kwong said.
The building will house 15 preschool classrooms this year, with room to expand in coming school years to five additional teaching spaces. The Branch Street school will also be home to the transitions program, with pre-vocational and vocational instruction for 18- to 20-year-olds.
Looking forward, Kwong said the ESSER III funding will be fully used by September 2024. The funds were set to support several large-scale facility projects, many of which took place over the summer.
At the Comprehensive Grammar School, ESSER funds supported the purchase and installation of AC units in several elementary classrooms.
At Marsh Grammar School, the funding form ESSER was set to rebuild chillers, replace cooling towers and replace the rooftop AC units. The work was done throughout the summer and will continue into the fall due to longer shipping times for materials.
At the Tenney Grammar School, ESSER III allowed for the AC units on the rooftop to be replaced.
The funding also went to the renovation of Pleasant Street’s parking lot for both the Tenney Grammar School and the Donald P Timony Grammar School.
“We will enlarge the parent drop-off and pick-up loop and add more parking spaces in the current lot to remove traffic on Pleasant Street,” Kwong wrote.
She said she expects the project to be done by the times the school year begins in just a few weeks.
“I am proud to be leading the Methuen Public School through this period of great progress,” Kwong said.
