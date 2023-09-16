METHUEN — When Jennifer Loiselle moved to Methuen in 2017, she found a blank canvas of sorts to grow the art community for herself and the city overall.
Two years later she co-founded Methuen Artists Unite, and now, along with other members of the group, can be seen painting a utility box at 30 Lowell St.
“It’s really a group of artists who have come together and said ‘We want to beautify Methuen,’ Loiselle said. “I love the idea of incorporating art with a really cool tribute.”
The project started a few years ago, when Loiselle and the Methuen Artists Unite group went to the city to propose the project. The two utility boxes approved during this iteration of the project were fully grant-funded, according to Loiselle.
“It’s not any cost to the city, and it’s not any cost to the residents of the city,” she said.
The first box took multiple steps to convert the box to the colorful display that it is now. The box was originally black, so Loiselle had to prime it, put a coat down, draw the images and paint them.
Loiselle had a blank slate as to what she could put on the box, but she knew she wanted to highlight her own style, while honoring the history of Methuen and reflecting the neighborhood.
“This is my art style,” Loiselle said. “It’s kind of cartoon-y with graphic and bold colors.”
The side of the utility box facing the road features the fire department logo with flames at the bottom. Both sides have Dalmatians in firefighter hats. Their tongues will be painted to be sticking out.
The part of the box that faces the BP gas station has a fire house with two trucks inside. Loiselle used the grates in the utility box to suggest the fronts of the trucks. The blue background, Loiselle said, commemorates the Police Department.
“We really love and support all that they do for us,” Loiselle said.
To combat her busy schedule, Loiselle has been painting the utility box on Lowell Street during early mornings and late nights, adapting her schedule to the challenge.
“It seems like a very simple design,” Loiselle said. “It’s just painting along the grates and incorporating the little boxes and the handle. It’s just been really fun.”
She said people who drive by cheer her on or ask about other art opportunities in the city.
“I live right up the street, so I get to enjoy my own artwork,” Loiselle said. “Having such a centralized location to start a project like this, I really have to commend the city because it’s been a great experience for me as an artist.”
The second utility box painted is located at Washington and Howe Streets. Methuen Artists Unite founding member John Hadley will paint that box.
“We’re just really really excited,” Loiselle said. “We want to apply for some more grants and get some more boxes done.”
Loiselle said city officials have experienced an “explosion” of people asking to participate in the project.
Methuen Artists Unite is meant to encourage and develop a “true art presence” within Methuen, according to its Facebook page. The group helps local artists collaborate and implement public art projects.
Recently, the group hosted chalk art fun during the Independence Day celebration at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St. In 2020, Methuen Artists Unite delivered cards to Holy Family Hospital.
Looking ahead, the group is expecting funding through a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to replace the Osgood Mural at 45 Osgood St. Methuen Artists Unite is also looking for local artists to participate in the Methuen Day Art Exhibit on Oct. 7.
“When you expose people to art, all kinds of art, it’s really for the benefit of all,” Loiselle said. “Bringing art into a really traditionally historical space, such as Methuen, has really been a wonderful experience.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.