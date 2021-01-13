LONDONDERRY – A Methuen woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash over the New Hampshire line, in Londonderry, Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire State Police said in a statement they were called to Interstate 93 South near Exit 4 about 8:25 a.m., where they found a heavily damaged 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Tracy Donahue, 48, of Methuen.
Investigators believe Donahue lost control of the car, entered the median, and hit a bridge abutment, according to state police. They said no other cars were involved.
State police said Donahue was brought to nearby Parkland Medical Center before she was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston by a medical helicopter.
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, investigators announced, however, all aspects remain under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have pertinent information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at timothy.repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.