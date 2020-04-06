LAWRENCE - A Methuen woman was killed late Sunday night when she was ejected from a small SUV on Interstate 495 southbound, state police said.
Shamara Castillo, 25, of Methuen, was driving a 2007 Honda CRV that veered off the highway, then returned to travel lanes and rolled over, according to state police.
"Ms. Castillo was determined to be deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash," according to a report released Monday morning.
The crash occurred at 10:40 p.m. on I-495 south, just south of exit 41 in Lawrence.
Two other vehicles, a 2014 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 41-year-old Plaistow, N.H., man, and a 2018 Volvo truck cab, operated by a 61-year-old Monson man, also struck the Honda CRV, state police said. The drivers of the Toyota and Volvo were not injured.
All lanes were closed on I-495 south during the crash investigation and reconstruction. The right two lanes were opened at approximately 1:55 a.m., then all lanes open with the scene clearing at approximately 2:20 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.