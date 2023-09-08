METHUEN — There are two signs that summer in Methuen is coming to an end.
The first is children going back to school, and the second is a production in early September by the Methuen Young People’s Theater of a work by Gilbert and Sullivan.
This year’s show will open at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will continue Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. with performances of “Pirates of Penzance.”
“It’s great, you’ve got pirates, you’ve got damsels in distress, you’ve got a twist ending based on an absurdity,” said Elizabeth Brown of Quincy, who plays Ruth, a maid.
Robert White, executive director of the Young People’s Theater, said “Pirates of Penzance” is one of the most popular works by Gilbert and Sullivan.
“There’s lots of comedy in it and people can understand it very easily,” he said.
The Young People’s Theater, which was formed in 1985 by three trustees at the Music Hall, is open to children from fourth grade through high school and rehearses two days a week throughout the summer.
The works of 19th century English composers W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan are performed both for the entertainment value of their comic operettas, and for the challenge to students posed by their music and dialogue.
“The dialogue and the language of it are so unique and good,” said Elly Tropeano of Wakefield, who plays Mabel, the female lead. “I’ve never had a script before that I have to look up words and what they mean and I love doing that, because it makes me feel closer to the character and closer to the show.”
Tropeano, whose mother and aunt participated in the Young People’s Theater while they were growing up in Methuen, also said Gilbert and Sullivan’s operatic scores are “perfection.”
“I love especially because these productions are meant for adults, these are fully formed songs for adult voices, and the fact that we’re having teenagers and younger do these songs shows so much about the effort of our cast,” she said.
Finoa Angelone, who is now in her sixth production at the Young People’s Theater, will play the Pirate Queen, a role that was originally written as the Pirate King.
The role was adapted for Angelone because there weren’t enough mature males to play the part, but she is pleased both with the challenge and the character.
“I’m really enjoying this role,” Angelone said. “I’m a mezzo soprano, so I have to take it down a little bit. The octave changes.”
The gang of pirates she leads includes Frederic, the male lead and Mabel’s romantic interest, who is played by Gavin England of Haverhill.
He’s been studying music and theater most of his life, and feels that his voice is well matched to the role of Frederic.
“These songs are very much in my sweet spot,” he said. “I can belt ‘Oh, is there not one maiden Breast,’ and that’s fun.”
A number of cast members have parents or other relatives from earlier generations that performed at the Young People’s Theater.
“It’s a family, and I know that that term is overused, but it really is,” said director Peter Gori, who was choral director at Methuen High School for eight years and choral and drama director at Haverhill High for 20 years.
In addition to Tropeano, Angelone from Methuen and her sister Portia were preceded at the Theater by their aunt, Amanda LaFlamme, who appeared in “The Gondoliers” in 1989.
“I had a couple of friends that were in the original (production), and we did music together at Methuen High School,” LaFlamme said. “They needed an alto so they grabbed me. I was singing in a choir since I was in the fourth grade.”
Now that her nieces are performing there, LaFlamme is helping out at the theater where her sister, Sabrina Angelone, is costume director.
“I help with singing, I help with acting, I help with a little bit of the costumes,” LaFlamme said. “Offseason I tried to procure older bridesmaids’ dresses and things like that.”
There are 36 members of this year’s cast, which is up from a low of 26 during the pandemic, although they persevered through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic with a zoom performance of “Trial by Jury,” a one-act play by Gilbert and Sullivan.
That was followed in 2021 by a production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” when the cast was allowed to perform in person but not to sing, and a return to full-bore Gilbert and Sullivan in 2022 with “H.M.S. Pinafore.”
The shows are staged in front of a 12- by 40-foot canvas backdrop that is repainted each season by Susan Blim, who taught art at Haverhill High School for many years. She had help this summer from two of her former students, Elise Avolio and Julia Clohisy, in adorning its surface with a beach scene.
While the set distracts audiences from the Great Organ that dominates the front of Methuen Memorial Musical Hall, extensions to the narrow stage help to bring the action closer to the audience.
Angelone, who attends Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, remembers her first visit to the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, when she was a student at Marsh Grammar School.
“I saw the place and I was, oh my goodness, this place is beautiful,” she said. “I love it here, I wonder if there’s something I can do to get involved here.”
