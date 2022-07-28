METHUEN — City officials recently announced the start of the transition to the "OpenGov Citizens Services" online permitting portal. On Monday, Aug. 1, the City Clerk, Fire Department and Health, Human Services, Inspections (Building, Electrical, Plumbing and Gas) will begin taking new applications for permits and requests through the new system.
On Friday, July 29, these departments will not be available online as the transition begins. The links to the new system for the various departments will be available at www.cityofmethuen.net/services at the start of business Monday, Aug. 1.
Farmers Market in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — The Pelham Tractor Supply Company store will host a Farmers Market Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 134 Bridge St. A variety locally-grown produce and seasonal items will be available for purchase.
Shoppers can also expect to find an array of homemade crafts, soaps and jewelry in addition to the fresh produce.
"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Gilyan Buxton, manager of the Pelham store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that."
For more information, call the store at 603-635-5001.
Billy Joel tribute concert
AMESBURY — Music artist Ben Eramo will perform a Billy Joel tribute concert Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St. Bring chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to this free concert.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
For more information, call 978-457-0208.
Multicultural Festival to feature food, music and more
HAVERHILL — Food vendors, local artists, music performances and more will take center stage at GAR Park Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. (rain or shine) as part of this year's Multicultural Festival.
This event is presented by the Haverhill Cultural Council, funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and is open to the public. Enjoy food, music, and home-made items representing several local cultures, including Puerto Rican, Dominican, Haitian, Greek, Italian, and African. This will also be a kid-friendly hands-on art event.
“This is an exciting time for us, because we get to celebrate local cultures with our neighbors in person, which was next to impossible last year due to COVID," said Nathan Webster, council chair. “Meeting all of our neighbors at this event, being able to swap stories and talk about the way our city is growing and improving will be a highlight of this year's event, and being able to enjoy some great food is a plus."
