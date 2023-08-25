METHUEN — When Gavin Boucher, 10, approached an ice cream truck at Marsh Grammar School, at 309 Pelham St., on Thursday, he was not greeted by vendor who ticked off the list of flavors available.
Instead, Officers Mark Aiello and Brandon LaFlamme popped their heads out of the ice cream truck’s square window to treat Boucher and his family to free sweets.
Officers traveled throughout the city on Thursday, sharing ice cream and interacting with community members, much to residents’ joy and happy taste buds.
“It’s about making the community happy,” Aiello said. “It’s just trying to reach out and have positive interactions.”
Aiello and LaFlamme were joined by Officers Felicia Bistany and Griffin Waller as they all met with community members and handed out ice cream. Waller’s K-9 partner patiently waited in the car.
The officers were lent an ice cream truck by the City of Lawrence. The Methuen Police Patrol Officers Association purchased the ice cream.
“We would like to thank the City of Lawrence, Mayor De Peña, the Lawrence Police Department, Chief McCarthy and Lt. Cerullo for loaning us the ice cream truck,” the Methuen Police Department said online.
The community was able to enjoy Blue Ribbon chocolate and strawberry éclairs as well as orange cream-sicles, the red-white-and-blue bomb pops and ice cream cookie sandwiches.
The four officers said their favorite option was the ice cream cookie sandwich. Boucher enjoyed a chocolate éclair.
The officers went to 12 locations, including Gill Avenue Park, the Methuen Police Department, Homestead Acres and Tenney Street Park.
“The kids love this stuff,” said Jesse Wilkins, mother of three.
Wilkins brought two of her children to the Marsh Grammar School ice cream truck stop. Her eldest attends the school, so the location was convenient.
This is the second major planned community outreach event the Methuen Police Department hosted this summer.
In the beginning of the month, residents celebrated National Night Out with the police at about 20 addresses throughout the city. Neighbors gathered for food and games.
“It humanizes us as people. They normally only see us when there’s an issue,” Sgt. Kevin Dzioba said at the time. “Ten to 15 minutes with an officer can just create a community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.