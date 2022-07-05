NORTH ANDOVER -- It was a big day in North Andover on Monday morning for the annual North Andover 4th of July Road Race.
There were 370 runners and walkers that participated in the 5K event and nearly 100 kids that ran the Kids Fun Run around the Common on Mass. Ave.
Xavier Metivier, of Methuen, was the overall winner in 16:17, besting Michael Watson of North Andover, who finished second at 16:35. Noah Tarasend was third at 16:53.
In the women's race, Ashley Sanchez of Groveland took home the first prize at 20:54, besting race star Becca Pizzi at 21:15 and Elin Anderson at 21:21.
All of the participants received a commemorative race T-shirt and a medal upon completion of the race, which took places in perfect conditions.
All of the proceeds of the event go to the North Andover Booster Club, which oversees the town's youth sports programs.
NA 4th of July Age Group results
Females
13U
1 MADELINE GREGORY 13 22:59
2 ANNA SACHIRE 13 26:09
3 DYLANN DEMMONS 10 26:49
13-19 years old
1 HANNAH SHEA 15 22:00
2 LUNA PROCHAZKOVA 15 22:01
3 LUCY DEPOLITO 18 22:21
20-29
1 MARIANA LAFACE 24 22:44
2 BRIDGET SCHOFIELD 25 27:40
3 DEVAN PETERSON 27 31:05
30-39
1 SARA STEVENS 38 21:51
2 SARAH APONTE 31 22:10
3 SYDNEY O'NEIL 31 23:54
40-49
1 H, ROCHETTE 44 24:16
2 KELLY DEMMONS 41 25:17
3 KATHLEEN BASS 48 25:34
50-59
1 LIZETTA FENNESSY 51 24:25
2 MAURA EISENHOOD 54 25:47
3 SUZ. MCCORMICK 53 26:04
60-69
1 MAURA SZENDEY 62 25:32
2 HOLLI COOLICAN 60 26:40
3 CATHY GREENE 66 26:57
70-79
1 LYN LICCIARDELLO 73 42:02
2 DEBORAH HOPE 72 44:17
3 JANET LEES 72 50:08
Males
13U
1 RUBEN PADILLA 8 22:43
2 BRADLEY CONTI 10 24:23
3 DYLAN MCCOOL 10 24:42
13-19 years old
1 JACK DETERMAN 18 17:51
2 RYAN CONNOLLY 17 17:51
3 PAL LOVETT 17 19:58
20-29
1 LUCAS PARSONS 28 17:52
2 THOMAS FAUCHER 21 18:45
3 CHRIS DRUDING 20 20:56
30-39
1 MATTHEW APONTE 34 20:31
2 COREY CHANDLER 34 21:25
3 CHRIS PARKER 38 22:05
40-49
1 ADAM SCHOENE 40 18:13
2 LUCAS CUMMINGS 41 19:25
3 ANTHONY ELLIS 41 20:41
50-59
1 DON CRAIG 54 22:46
2 DAN MEES 57 22:57
3 JOHN MCCORMICK 53 23:00
60-69
1 TOM KINNEMAN 69 22:29
2 STAN PEIJFFERS 69 23:24
3 STEVE SEIDE 68 23:41
70-79
1 LASZLO KUN 71 28:53
2 JOHN BONESS 81 29:29
3 MIKE WARTMAN 76 33:15
