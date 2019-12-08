Metzler overtime claims an anomaly in other districts

PLAISTOW — As the Timberlane Regional School District becomes embroiled in a lawsuit concerning overtime pay with the superintendent, officials in other school districts say the benefit is largely unheard of.
The lawsuit filed by Superintendent Earl Metzler in Rockingham County Superior Court states he and other Timberlane administrators should be paid time-and-a-half for hours worked outside of their normal schedule. He also says it has been a longstanding district policy to pay unused vacation days at time and a half.
Metzler, who earlier this year received a $92,364.22 payment based on his regular pay rate, says he is still owed about $50,000.
Elsewhere in New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley, no school districts that responded to an inquiry pay their administrators for extra hours worked.
“We do not pay overtime of any kind to all of our administrators, including our superintendent. We have an annual salary and that is what we are paid," said Cindy Palermo, director of human resources at the Salem School District, who noted that there is no pay for unused vacation days either.
Sanborn Regional and Haverhill school districts do not pay their superintendents, nor most other salaried administrators, overtime either.
At Pinkerton Academy in Derry, Director of Communications Julia Mitchell would not directly comment on Headmaster Timothy Powers' benefits. "We don't comment on personnel details," Mitchell said. "But some employees are exempt from receiving overtime."
Metzler, the highest paid superintendent in the state, has been receiving compensatory pay since at least the 2015-16 school year when he took an $11,415 payment, according to SAU 55 documents.
He claims in the lawsuit that he's been paid overtime at his regular pay rate, not time and a half, and that he is entitled to the cash.
"If there was a benefit that your company was offering and they weren't giving it to you, I think anyone would do [what I am doing]," Metzler said.
According to the lawsuit, a 2016 audit of the district recommended that a policy clearly outlining the terms of compensatory pay be drafted. The result was Policy DKD, which states "the employees of School Administration Unit No. 55 can earn compensatory time for working weekends and holidays."
The policy did not distinguish between exempt and non-exempt employees, so later the same year the School Board adopted Policy DKD-R which, according to the lawsuit, allows all employees of the district the benefit at a rate of time and a half. The lawsuit also says that compensatory payment can be made at the discretion of the individual who earned it.
Nancy Louiselle, director of human resources at SAU 55, did not respond to requests for copies of the district's policies regarding overtime and unused vacation days
Other school districts in the area do allow their superintendents to accrue paid unused vacation days. None, however, pay time and a half for these hours. Rather than allowing the money to be pulled at any time, these districts require payment to be made upon retirement.
Marie Mundy, an accountant at Sanborn Regional School District, said their superintendent can accrue 10 unused vacation days per year, and 30 total over the course of employment with the schools.
“The Timberlane superintendent must have had something very special in his contract,” Mundy said.
In Haverhill, some administrators do receive overtime based upon affiliation with a union.
“All of our administrators who are not represented by a union, including the superintendent, are not eligible for overtime,” Mike Pfifferling, assistant superintendent for finance and operations at Haverhill School District, said.
He noted that union-represented administrators — those who do receive the additional compensation — operate on a lower pay scale than their exempt counterparts.
In June 2019, the SAU55 Board voted to end its policy of allowing the superintendent to earn compensatory pay.
Metzler asked to be compensated for his accrued time, and, according to the lawsuit, "It was determined that payments of Dr. Metzler's compensatory time had been paid at a rate of straight time, not at one-and-one-half-hours."
Timberlane School Board Chairman Shawn O'Neil disagrees with the premise of Metzler's lawsuit.
“[Metzler] claims he gets time and a half,” he said at a Timberlane School Board meeting last week. “A lot of people haven’t heard of something like this.”