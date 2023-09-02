LAWRENCE — Officials with Merrimack Valley Transit announced that beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, MeVa’s six highest ridership routes will be running two hours later into the evening.
The routes that will be running later are the #1, which connects Lawrence with Haverhill via the Loop, the #2, which connects Lawrence with Andover via South Broadway, the #9, which connects Lawrence with North Andover via Phillips Street, the #10, which connects Lawrence with Methuen via Broadway, the #13, which connects Haverhill with Plaistow via Main Street and North Avenue, and the #24, which connects Lawrence with Lowell via Route 110.
Buses will depart from MeVa’s Buckley Transportation Center in Lawrence and from Washington Square in Haverhill at 8 and 9 p.m., returning by 10 p.m.
MeVa Transit is one of 15 Regional Transit Authorities or RTAs across Massachusetts, which together serve the majority of communities in the state.
For the past six years RTAs had been level funded in the state budget, which had prevented MeVa and other transit authorities from expanding service to meet the needs of the communities they service. MeVa officials said that changed on Aug. 9, when Gov. Healey signed the $55.98 billion 2024 state budget, including an $56 million increase in funding for RTAs.
With the added dollars, Massachusetts RTAs finally have the resources to deliver a baseline of service that brings transit equity to areas outside Boston and Route 128, MeVa officials said.
Armenian Church to host dance
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Friends of America will hold their annual Hye Kef 5 dance on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road.
The AFA was formed in 2012 and began to bring Armenians and Friends of Armenians together through cultural events. By hosting an annual dance, the AFA has been able to bring the four Armenian Churches of the Merrimack Valley together, support orphans in Armenia, and contribute to each church.
This dance event has in the past brought together over 350 people from as far away as California, Canada, Florida, the middle Atlantic states and from across New England. Featuring an all-star lineup of major Armenian music artists such as Onnik Dinkjian and The Vosbikian Band, this year’s dance will also feature Jason Naroian, John Berberian, Leon Janikian, Bob Raphalian and Harry Bedrossian. Memorable evenings have been created, with old friends reuniting in a way that re-affirms bonds and lasting legacies.
Tickets are $50 and include individual mezza platters, dessert, and coffee. For tickets contact Lu at 978-314-1956, Mary Ann at 603-770-3375, Kathy at 978-902-3198 or John at 603-560-3826. Tickets are also available online at ArmenianfreindsofAmerica.org. No tickets sold at the door.
Hike for Hope Sept. 24
ANDOVER — Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence will hold its annual Hike for Hope 5K charity walk/run to benefit the guests of Lazarus House on Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Park on Bartlett Street in Andover.
This fun, community-focused event brings people together to raise critical funds for Lazarus House to continue to meet the needs of the increasing number of guests who find themselves without the necessary food, clothing and shelter for their families.
Registration and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
All registered participants will receive a HIKE for HOPE 2023 T-shirt. Kids activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting, games and more. Also music, cider donuts and pizza. This is dog-friendly event.
For more information or to register visit online at hikeforhope.org.
Armenian church picnic Sept. 10
NORTH ANDOVER — St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church at 158 Main St., North Andover, is holding an Armenian church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will feature food, live music, indoor and outdoor seating, with handicapped access to the air-conditioned hall. All are welcome. For more information, call 978-808-0598.
Run to the Ruckus Sept. 23
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA will hold its first Run to the Ruckus 5K road race on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 9 a.m. This timed run will start at Riverfront Park on the morning of Team Haverhill’s annual River Ruckus. Proceeds help ensure the YMCA can continue to provide families and individuals with programming, services and resources they need through financial assistance and scholarships.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus community event is from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street and will feature a classic car show, live music, food and beverages, activities for kids, and will conclude with a fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
Strollers are welcome. T-shirts are offered to the first 500 to register for the run. Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place male, female and non-binary runners in various age groups and categories including wheelchairs.
For more information and to register for the race visit online at tinyurl.com/yc287d5v.
