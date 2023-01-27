HAVERHILL — Ferry boats once traveled the Merrimack River shuttling passengers between Haverhill and downstream communities including Newburyport.
For Merrimack Valley Transit (MeVa), formerly the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, it’s “back to the future.”
The organization announced it will receive a $4.2 million federal grant to develop two partially or fully solar-powered shallow-draft vessels to operate seasonally between key points along the river and create the new commuter service.
MeVA Administrator Noah Berger said the primary corridor the service would operate would be between downtown Haverhill and downtown Newburyport, although there may be opportunities for a Lawrence to Lowell run as well.
“Ferries used to regularly ply the Merrimack River — in fact every Ferry Street in the area used to connect to a ferry dock,” he said.
Berger added that as envisioned, the “back to the future” ferry service would complement the existing fixed route bus and demand-response van services that MeVa provides, further enhancing the full family of services under the MeVa umbrella.
“Everybody loves boats and for some it will have the novelty benefit but our core mission is serving the Merrimack Valley,” Berger said.
He said the boats that are still to be designed would be about 20 feet in length and would generally operate at higher speeds than a river tour boat.
“We’re looking a few years out before we have something operating,” Berger said, noting MeVa would issue an RFP for the boats and for operators and is working with local boat builders. “We’re still working on the logistics but the first thing is to develop the vessel.”
Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass, recently announced more than $10 million in Federal funding to improve passenger ferry service for Boston and the North Shore.
Markey said he secured more than $6.6 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and $4.2 million for MeVa to better connect families, visitors, and commuters in Greater Boston and the Merrimack Valley through resilient and improved passenger ferry service.
“Whether traveling by bus, rail, train or ferry, Massachusetts families and visitors deserve safe and resilient public transportation that connects our towns and cities,” Markey said in a press release. “I am proud to announce federal grants to the MBTA and MeVa, which will support passenger ferry service and upgrade infrastructure on the waters of our Commonwealth so that it’s smooth-sailing for our riders.”
Markey noted that in September 2022, he led his colleagues Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, MA-08, in writing to the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration in support of the MBTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program application, stressing the need to rehabilitate the Hingham Ferry Dock to ensure reliable ferry service between Boston, Logan International Airport, and the towns of Hingham and Hull. With this grant, Markey said he has now secured $660 million in federal funding for the MBTA in the 2022 fiscal year.
