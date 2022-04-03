MARIA CAVALLARO
AGE: 21
RESIDENCE: North Andover
How did you get into running in the first place?: “After moving into the city for college, I fell in love with running around the Esplanade and Boston neighborhoods. Running soon became my form of therapy. Everyone knows there’s something special about the Boston Marathon, and I wanted to experience it firsthand.”
What are you goals for running?: “I’m not holding myself to any hard-set PR time. I just want to enjoy the course, the atmosphere, and have fun.”
What has training been like? “I found this cycle of training to be slightly more difficult than training for the 125th BAA last year. Due to the shorter days, most of my training has been done in the dark, either early morning or late afternoon to fit around my class schedule.”
Tell us about the charity and your connection: “Same as last year, I’m running on behalf of the MGH Pediatric Oncology Dept in support of the incredible quality of care and treatment one of my older brothers has been receiving. It’s been my goal to spread awareness of the prevalence and severity of childhood cancer.”
How can people donate?: “Donations can be made directly to my fundraising page via GivenGain (https://www.givengain.com/ap/maria-cavallaro-raising-funds-for-massachusetts-general-hospital-44641/) or if you rather support off the web, feel free to Venmo @Maria-Cavallaro and I will deposit on your behalf.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.