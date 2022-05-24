METHUEN — Valedictorian Emma Kwong put the exclamation point on her senior year at Methuen High School, taking third place in the Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair on May 10.
Joseph Harb, chairman of the school’s science department, said Kwong began working on her project, Do It Yourself Star Tracker vs. Commercial Star Tracker, more than a year ago under the watchful eye of AP Physics teacher Peter Harris.
“Emma's project was a science experiment that required thorough engineering. She was very interested in astrophotography and during her time in Science Club, she began working on engineering a star tracker,” said Harris. “This is a mechanism to follow the sky as the Earth rotates, so a camera can take long-exposure, deep space photography. As she was constructing her project, the idea came to her organically. One day she turns to me and says, ‘Hey, can I make a science fair project out of this?’ and I thought that was a great idea.”
Harb, who has taught science for more than 26 years, said 150 students teamed up to create 105 projects for the high school’s science fair. However, with the exception of Harris’ assistance, Kwong chose to work alone.
“She’s very goal-oriented and driven,” said Harb, adding that Kwong, this year’s valedictorian, is the first Methuen High student to successfully compete on the state level.
After winning the high school’s science fair on February 7, Kwong advanced to the Region 4 Science Fair in Somerville the following month where she took first place in the Outstanding Earth and Space Project category. With those achievements, Kwong was qualified to present her project to six judges at the State Science Fair in Cambridge.
“She was well-accomplished heading into the State Science Fair,” said Harris, adding that 274 students advanced to the state level this year.
In addition, he said working with Kwong inspired him to gain knowledge about newer technologies such as coding.
“It was incredibly rewarding to mentor Emma,” said Harris. “She has incredible drive, creativity and resolve.”
He also described the challenges that Kwong encountered while designing the project.
“There were many attempts and modifications,” said Harris. “For the longest time, she could not get her stepper motor to budge and she watched several tutorials on coding motors and learned how to modify numbers in codes to perfect the timing of rotation.”
However, in the end, Kwong’s perseverance paid off.
“I was so thrilled when I saw Emma's name appear on the presentation of awards,” said Harris. “I was in the bleachers at my son's track practice and burst out in celebration. I am very proud of Emma and overjoyed that her hard work was recognized by the judges. She is a winner and she is going places.”
In the fall, Kwong plans to enroll in the premedical program at the University of Michigan.
