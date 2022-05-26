METHUEN -- The front end of a Honda Accord was completely smashed in and one of the occupants had been catapulted through the windshield after the vehicle plowed into the back of a Mitsubishi SUV.
The annual mock crash drill always gets the attention of the upperclassmen at Methuen High School.
“This scenario can happen at any time in life and the reality of it needs to be shown that they are not invincible,” said Police Capt. Randy Haggar. “It’s important to realize that a fatality accident can occur at any speed depending on the factors involved such as the operator’s condition, seat belts, vehicle defects, location of impact and surrounding structures. What if in this incident they struck a child on a bicycle or an elderly person walking across the roadway?”
Haggar said what makes the drill truly effective is that it involves students’ classmates playing the roles of the victims and the impaired driver.
“The objective is to give a shock factor to the audience and a visual of one of their own classmates being involved in a horrific crash as a result of drinking and driving or texting,” he said.
Haggar also said airbags do not take the place of wearing a seat belt.
“Seat belts save lives, airbags are not built to operate alone,” he said. “The seat belt holds you in position and protects you from being thrown from the vehicle, the airbags are made to cushion you from colliding with the internal parts of the vehicle causing that second collision on your body.”
Thus far, the message to prevent impaired driving has resonated with high school students. Haggar said that In the past five years, Methuen has not seen any crashes that resulted from teenage drunk driving.
“We can teach things all day; however, seeing a demonstration, the impact of a collision, the EMS response, a student being loaded into a hearse -- you can’t help but walk away with at least the thought of not drinking and texting while driving,” he said.
Chief Scott McNamara shared his thoughts as well.
“When students see their friends and peers carried out in body bags and another being handcuffed and taken to jail, it hits home,” he said. “It’s a strong message that aims to influence their driving choices, especially at such a potentially dangerous time on the road.“
In addition to setting a good example on the road, McNamara said parents need to speak with their teenagers about the incredible risk of getting behind the wheel while impaired.
“Just because a teen has their license does not mean they are experienced, safe drivers,” he said. “Parents must stay involved with a teen’s driving just as they do with their grades, athletics and other activities.”
In addition to the human toll, the crash simulation showed catastrophic damage to the Honda Accord including the hood, both headlights, both fenders, the windshield, core support, the air conditioning condenser and the radiator. Damage may also have been done to the frame rail, the engine, transmission, struts and control arms. The liftgate and the back window of the Mitsubishi SUV were completely destroyed as well as the rear tail lights and quarter panels. Additional damage was also done to the suspension, rear bumper, reinforcement bar, foam dampener and bumper cover. It is likely that both vehicles were totaled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.