Spring sport athletes across the Merrimack Valley will have to wait to lace up their sneakers after the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association made the decision to delay the season due to concerns over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19.
Local member schools include Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Newburyport and North Andover.
According to the MIAA's Board of Directors, athletes participating in sports likes baseball, lacrosse, tennis, track and volleyball will resume practice starting March 30. More information will be provided about the season prior to that date.