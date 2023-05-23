BOSTON — Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton was sentenced in federal court in Boston on May 18 for threatening his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.
De Leon, a former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, pleaded guilty to three count of making threats in interstate commerce and was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
According to Levy, De Leon made a phone call on or around April 30, 2022, to his ex-wife in Iowa and said, "You're gonna (expletive) pay! Do you understand? There will be death! There will be war in the street! You wanna go to war? I'll take you to (expletive) war!"
Between May and June 2022, De Leon also sent two letters containing threats to his ex-wife's mother in Iowa, Levy said.
These letters stated, among other things, "I'll be heading over there soon...God help you and your dysfunctional family if you try and stop me. I won't be alone either just so you know and that's for your safety NOT MINE!!!...If you don't believe me just look where I'm sending this from. I don't really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?"
De Leon's sentence was announced by Levy and Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI, Boston Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Kistner, from Levy's National Security Unit, prosecuted the case.
