ANDOVER — A development which would bring 163 apartments, retail space and community amenities to Andover is one step closer to taking shape after an affirmative vote on a Land Disposition Agreement from the Select Board.
Twenty-five of the units will be labeled as affordable housing according to a presentation by the North Andover-based company Minco Development, which was represented by its President Louis Minicucci at a Select Board meeting.
The development would be located at 11 Lewis Street, the site of the former Town Yard, next to the rail station.
Town Clerk Austin Simko said the LDA is the next step in the development process and accomplishes a number of tasks including putting restrictions on how the land can be used. These restrictions include open spaces and affordable housing requirements. The agreement also puts a timeline in place.
The project also needs to go before the Planning Board where they will be asked to issue a special permit, said Simko in an email.
The actual closing on the sale of the property will not take place until some time in the next three years said Simko. He said construction will begin within 60 days of the sale.
The development would also include a cafe, gym and a 2,160 square foot community building that will be available for use by community organizations and the town.
The plans also include green spaces, a plaza and 234 residential parking spaces and 19 public parking spaces.
A vote during a 2020 Town Meeting allowed the Select Board to sell the property said Simko at a Select Board meeting on June 5.
In December of 2021 the Select Board chose Minco as the developer.
Minicucci said the project could help revitalize the district.
"When you have a construction yard, they are not pretty," he said.
He added that it would be about a $65 million project.
Simko said that Minco paid the town $4,566,000 for the land.
Minco has also acquired several privately owned abutting properties that will be incorporated into the development.
"This represents the next real milestone in our multi-year effort to redevelop the former site of town yard, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.