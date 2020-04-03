BOSTON — The nonprofit Military Friends Foundation is launching the “COVID-19 Massachusetts Military Family Relief Fund” and pledging $100,000 to support these efforts. Through a collaboration with the state’s Department of Veterans Services and Massachusetts National Guard, the fund will give immediate financial support to Massachusetts military families and families of fallen service members.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, chair of the Committee of Veteran and Federal Affairs, said she is supporting the fund.
"Once again, the Military Friends Foundation, an outstanding organization, is front and center to provide needed support for those who protect us," she said. "We are very thankful for their generosity and help as we face this crisis together."
The fund will initially provide grants for essential financial help so families may quickly purchase groceries, health supplies and other necessities in their own communities. It will also provide funds to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for service members. The fund will serve military families across the state by bringing support directly to them.
The fund is seeking support from the public to raise an additional $100,000 to help meet these critical needs and 100 percent of donations will go to provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.
The fund is open to active military, National Guard, reserves and families of fallen service members who live in Massachusetts. To apply or donate, visit militaryfriends.org under COVID-19 MA Military Relief Fund. Donations can also be sent to: COVID-19 MA Military Relief Fund c/o Military Friends Foundation, 6 Beacon St. Suite 200, Boston, MA 02108.
Welcome centers closed
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs in coordination with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is announcing the state's rest areas and welcome centers will temporarily close facilities at their 12 locations beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday. BEA employees who support these locations will transition duties to support other essential state services during this time.
"We recognize that New Hampshire’s rest areas and welcome centers are a valuable resource for visitors and are confident that they can access amenities located outside of the buildings on a temporary self-service basis while staff transition work duties to support other essential state services,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell.
All of the rest areas are equipped with portable toilets. The facilities are cleaned and serviced on a regular basis. Granite State Hospitality operates the restroom facilities located in Hooksett along Interstate 93, so those will remain open at this time. For a complete list of the rest areas, visit online at visitnh.gov/getting-around-nh/travel-resources/safety-rest-areas.
Archdiocese of Boston introduces online giving to parishes
BOSTON — The desire to take care of one another during the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and the inability to join together at local Catholic churches for Masses has inspired a grass roots movement for parishioners to rally around their local parishes.
“90 Days Now – For Your Parish” is a newly launched three-month campaign spearheaded by a member of the laity to help support parishes while churches are temporarily closed but the need for parish services continues.
The Archdiocese of Boston is supporting the movement by creating an easy-to-use, online payment mechanism whereby donors can make a gift directly to the parish of their choice. This 90-day program offers support now by providing a way to make a daily commitment in addition to regular weekly donations. To donate, visit online at bostoncatholic.org and click on the "donate" button near the top of the page.
You can donate by making weekly payments, monthly payments or a one time donation.
This initiative is especially helpful for parishes that do not currently have the ability to accept online donations.
Parishioners who give online using the 90 Days Now – for Your Parish link should know that the funds they give will go directly into their parish’s savings account and will be promptly available for their parish’s needs.
CART transitions to essential only trips
DERRY — The Cooperative Alliance for Regional Transportation (CART) announced it is transitioning to essential only trips at this time.
Serving the towns of Chester, Derry, Hampstead, Londonderry and Salem, the bus service will communicate with all passengers who have current trips scheduled and make adjustments where needed.
Essential travel includes medical appointments like dialysis, and pharmacy trips as well as trips to the grocery store. The bus service is available in five towns in the region and hopes to return to regular service soon. For more information, call 603-792-5151.
BBB warns about coronavirus testing scam
The coronavirus outbreak has been big business for scammers, according to the Better Business Bureau. First it was fake masks, then fake government grants, and now it’s a fake COVID-19 tests.
In the past several days, BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) has received numerous reports of phony text messages claiming to be from a government agency.
How the Scam Works: Someone gets a text message that looks like it comes from the federal government. Current reports say that scammers are impersonating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but they are unlikely to stop there. The message tells you that you must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” and has a link to a website. But in reality there is no online test for coronavirus.
The BBB has also received reports of texts urging recipients to complete “the census” or fill out an online application in order to receive their stimulus check.
No matter what the message says, don’t click on it. These texts are phishing for personal information. They also can download malware to your device, which opens you up to risk for identity theft.
For more consumer tips regarding COVID-19, see BBB.org/Coronavirus.