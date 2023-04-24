METHUEN — The city council approved $93,201 at their last meeting for scanning a hoard of documents that fills two storage units.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey described the records as an inherited problem, and wasn't sure how far back they dated.
"To be very candid you can't even get into the storage units past a certain point, they're so packed," she said. "But many of the boxes at this point, from what I can tell, have shred dates on them, so I think it's going to be easy to go through, once we have the company that can facilitate the shredding. It's going to be pulling the boxes out and making sure that we're not shredding anything we shouldn't."
Duprey said it was necessary to hire a firm to perform the task because the city doesn't have the manpower to spare.
The contract with Valley Green Shredding from Westfield specifies that 2,701,500 pages of city records will be scanned electronically and transformed into two file formats, either PDF (portable document format) or OCR (optical character recognition). The hard copies will then be stored at Valley Green until Methuen tells the company which ones to shred.
But this is only the beginning of a larger reckoning with the city's paper records, which Duprey said would cost another $100,000 to scan.
"This is step one of our scanning project, just to get after those so that we can stop using those facilities," Duprey said. "Then the next step, there's going to be a stage two, is to get after the stuff that's actually in our buildings. We have a community compact grant to cover the expense for these things, but this is a long time coming and it really needs to be done."
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio asked Duprey whether it was necessary to keep any of the documents that were being kept in storage units.
"Some of it is, there are certain things like payroll documents that we can't ever shred," Duprey said. "So if we scan them, and we can document that we have scanned them, then we can shred them."
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said that she was concerned that evidence of crimes could be included, deliberately or not, with papers that were shredded. Finocchiaro also said that with criminal evidence it was important to keep physical records as opposed to just scans, and the records should be evaluated with that concern in mind.
Mayor Neil Perry responded that Methuen was following state guidelines on which documents to retain physically, such as birth and death certificates, as opposed to digitally.
"I understand, I still have the same question though," Finocchiaro said. She eventually voted against approving the scanning project.
Councilor James McCarty asked Duprey whether the city was currently handling new documents by a means that will avoid another backlog of paper.
Duprey said that they are because warrants, payrolls and other documents are all created in electronic versions, and the city will start using a software system called Munis to manage its business in July.
"All of that is going to be electronic," she said. "Invoices are processed electronically. So really we're moving in the right direction pretty quickly, it's just we have all of this old residual stuff that is hanging out there getting old."
