After years of developing a plan for the Town Yard project, Minco Development is the Town Yard Committee's top choice.
The committee will recommend the North Andover-based developer to the Select Board, which has the final say on which firm the town sells the 3-acre parcel to.
Minco Development plans for 136 apartments that range from one bedroom to three. Residents of the building will also have a small dog park, according to the plans. The North Andover developer plans for a community building and a smaller outdoor plaza and more green space for the building's residents and other locals to use.
The committee will recommend Minco as its top choice, but also note that Procopio Companies' proposal was a very close second, the committee members agreed on Sept. 2.
Once selected, the developers will then work out a final agreement with the Town Manager's office to buy the land near the MBTA stop in the historic mill district.
The Minco plans rose to the top during Thursday's meeting because of the green space provided in the proposal.
The biggest difference between the two proposals is Minco is planning one large apartment building, while Procopio is planning three buildings.
The Lynnfield developer utilizes underground parking spaces to plan for three different mixed-use residential buildings — two apartment buildings and one condominium building. On the first floor of the condos would be retail and restaurant space, and the first floor of one apartment building would have more retail, according to the plans.
It's also unclear what Minco's community building would become for Andover, however, those plans would be further explained in the contract between the town and developer when finalized by the Select Board. The developer will then need to go through the permitting process to solidify the plans.