SANDOWN — Members of the Sandown Garden Club recently spent a Saturday morning doing spring cleanup of the certified Monarch Waystation and Pollinator Garden at the Sandown Town Hall.
In early spring, Garden Club members advise, it is important to clean up flower beds. One should clear away dead leaves and debris that surround the plants and cut back last year’s dried foliage. Adding a fresh layer of mulch gives the garden bed a finished look, keeping moisture in and weeds out. This is also a good time to prune shrubs and trees, they say.
For more information about the Sandown Garden Club and membership, visit the website www.sandowngardenclub.org and our Facebook page.
Walk for Youth planned
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its Walk for Youth Saturday, April 30, to raise funds in support of the club’s youth programs.
The community is welcome to join club members and their families for the 1.5 mile walk through the downtown. Walkers depart at 10 a.m. from the club at 55 Emerson St. No pre-registration needed. All walkers must sign a waiver at check in and will receive a complimentary 2022 Walk for Youth T-shirt.
The first 50 donors who give $100 or more towards the walk will be listed on the 2022 Walk for Youth T-shirt.
Donations can be made online at haverhillbgc.org/donate. Select 2022 Walk for Youth as your gift designation, or send a check payable to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill MA 01830. Include “2022 Walk for Youth” in the memo area.
The 2022 Walk for Youth lead sponsor is Children’s Health Care of Haverhill & Newburyport. Also the Bank of New England, Haverhill Bank, and Pentucket Bank.
For more information, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102 or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Temple Emanu-El to Host Yom HaSho’ah Service
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El at 514 Main St. will hold its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.
Those wishing to attend via Zoom can click through from the temple’s website, www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association. Guest speaker author Tom Burke will share the story of Mary Wygodski, a survivor who lost her entire immediate family in the Holocaust, survived three concentration camps, and made her way first to Israel and then to America, dedicating her life to telling the truth about the Holocaust and to fighting hatred and antisemitism.
Yom HaSho’ah, an annual day of remembrance of the victims of the Sho’ah, or Holocaust, was established by the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in 1951 and is observed by Jewish communities worldwide. Sho’ah, which means “catastrophe” or “utter destruction” in Hebrew, refers to the atrocities committed against the Jewish people during World War II.”
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
Mistral to perform its season finale concert, Flights of Fancy
ANDOVER — Mistral will conclude its 25th anniversary season with a show featuring woodwinds and strings Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. in West Parish Church. The program will also be performed Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brookline. The concert will be performed by nine musicians, including violinists and bassoonists.
For more information visit www.mistralmusic.org or email sales@mistralmusic.org or call 978-474-6222.
Psychic fair planned
NEWBURYPORT — Gigi Bella Luce of Gigis Spiritual Awakenings of Merrimac will hold a psychic fair April 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 25 Low St. in Newburyport.
Over 30 mediums and tarot card readers from across Cape Ann and beyond will be available for in-person spiritual connection. Fifteen minute sessions will be available with each reader.
Multiple vendors will be selling their magical and enchanted items as well including jewelry, candles, spell kits, tarot cards, books and hand-crafted works of art with local roots and spell-bound transformations.
