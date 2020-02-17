ANDOVER — A 27-year-old autistic man reported missing from a group home on Exeter Way in Andover was found safe within two hours on Monday morning, according to police.
Andover police put out a "code red" to the community, which initiates a widespread call to all residents with phone numbers registered in the system, and posted on social media that anyone in the area should be on the lookout.
The man, who police only identified by his first name, Aryon, was reported missing by group home staff after his bed was discovered empty about 7 a.m., according to Andover police Lt. Chad Cooper.
Aryon was found buying a cup of coffee down the street from the group home about 9 a.m., Cooper said.
"He ran away this time last year, too," he said. "Thankfully he was safe."
Andover police encourage residents to sign up for the code red system through the town's website in order to receive timely information about emergency happenings.