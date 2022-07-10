LAWRENCE — A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe after a nearly two-hour search by police and firefighters Sunday afternoon.
The boy, who is autistic, was reported missing at 1:24 p.m. from the lower part of the Tower Hill neighborhood. The child had been missing for about 45 minutes, according to Lawrence police.
Details about the missing boy were broadcast via police and fire radio transmissions.
His photograph and description were also posted on the Lawrence’s Police Department’s social media page.
Police immediately began searching and Lawrence firefighters launched boats into the Merrimack River and searched various areas as a precaution.
Two state troopers responded to the city to help with the search, police said. A Massachusetts Environmental Police boat was also involved in the search.
The boy was found by firefighters in West Street Park about 3:19 p.m., according to police.
