DERRY — New Hampshire’s mental health facilities are getting an upgrade over the course of the next few years.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced a six-step plan called Mission Zero that will increase services both in hospitals and in communities for people who suffer mental health emergencies.
Mission Zero is part of a 10-year plan by DHHS, proposed in 2019. Mission Zero’s aim is to establish new systems, facilities, and infrastructure for mental health support, as well as enhancing existing care.
“Really, what Mission Zero is all about is expanding services before a crisis occurs,” said Steve Ahnen, the president of New Hampshire Hospital Association. “It’s much better to manage the conditions on an outpatient basis.”
The primary goal of Mission Zero is to keep patients experiencing a mental health crisis from being kept in hospital emergency departments.
Susan Stearns, the executive director at National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire, said she’s heard stories of patients being held for hours and even days because of the shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds and outpatient mental health support in communities.
“We have an obligation to continue this work,” Stearns said about the 10-year project. “We all have a stake in the implementation of this comprehensive plan, the Mission Zero initiative.”
According to Ellen Lapointe, the CEO of New Hampshire Hospital, there are 200 behavioral health beds in the NHH system for inpatient critical care. Outside of the system, there are an additional 60 beds, but Lapointe said those are for less acute cases.
“One objective of Mission Zero is to introduce more in the system and help support the increased capacity,” Lapoint said, adding that the overall goal of the action plan is to increase community support for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.
Mission Zero has a six-part implementation, said Morissa Henn, the associate commissioner for DHHS, with several of the parts happening at the same time. All but two of the steps are currently underway.
The program has already set up community-based crisis stabilization centers, one of which is the Derry Center for Life Management, which works an alternative to hospitals and emergency departments.
The NHHS is hiring coordinators who will make sure adults are referred to the best possible inpatient mental health treatment facilities, Henn said.
There are also expansions to housing and step-down beds, with four houses so far being approved across the state, for a total of 20 beds. Henn said NHHS will create a program to incentivize landlords and rental property owners to create more housing for people with behavioral and mental health issues.
The two other parts of Mission Zero will be adding more inpatient beds and facilities for people who need greater mental health assistance than can be provided outside of hospitals and centers.
Mission Zero will have two community behavioral health clinics certified by May 2024, as well as five psychiatric unit beds at Dartmouth Health in the fall of 2024 and a $16 million, 120-bed behavioral health facility through a partnership with SolutionHealth opening in early 2025.
Mission Zero will cost approximately $33 million, with funds coming from federal grants and existing reserves.
Vic Topo, the president and CEO of Center for Life Management, said Mission Zero will add to the services the center has been providing communities already. One service is a rapid-response program, which brings licensed social workers and program peers to community members experiencing a mental health crisis.
“These are solutions we can be proud of and build on, coupled with the Mission Zero plan,” he said. “We continue to make the investments we need to make.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
