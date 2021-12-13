LAWRENCE — Shopping for gifts can be a beautiful experience.
That was certainly the case for Linda Holt of North Andover on Saturday at the Clay Studio sale in the Essex Art Center in Lawrence.
“Look at those beautiful earrings,” she said. “Of course, a mug is always wonderful. The bowls are great. I just love everything here.”
Holt is an artist who sews, knits and likes to make wreaths and other things herself. and she appreciates ceramics from her own experience of working with clay.
Holt also has a lot of people on her gift list, and relies on inspiration to match the unique presents that she buys with the right person.
“I just have the eye to look, and I see something that I like, I buy, and then I usually pair it up to whoever I think about,” she said.
A dozen local artists and teachers from the Clay Studio were represented at the sale which continued Sunday and was the second the center has held. Last year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.
“The reason we started is, so many of our adult students were becoming semi-professional,” said Larry Elardo, a potter who has taught ceramics at the center since 2001.
“The quality of work is very professional, but they hadn’t developed a body of work to sell,” Elardo added. “I started encouraging people to do that.”
Elardo, of Groveland, whose work at the sale included garden bells and wind chimes, along with a variety of cups and bowls, said 60 adults and 30 children come to the center each week for classes in ceramics.
“I kind of run my classes like a graduate program, in the sense that I’m here to advise you and expose you to different techniques I think might be appropriate to you finding out who you are as an artist,” he said.
At a time when inflation is raising the cost of things while their inherent value hasn’t changed, Elardo pointed out that the humblest item at the Clay Studio sale is an original work of art.
“That’s the draw here,” he said. “A number of artists have developed their own style, and you’ll see 12 different approaches to clay when you come over here.”
Gwendolyn Lanier, who took all kinds of art classes at the center while she was growing up in Lawrence, now lives in Lowell. She moved there in 2018 after attending the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Now she teaches drawing at the center, and will teach ceramics in the winter session.
Lanier’s work at the sale included plates and dishes designed with mandalas, along with a ceramic mask and some small figurines.
“I’m into sacred geometry, and I use a lot of that symbolism in my work,” she said. “It’s about the connection to source, or connection to everything spiritual. That’s where I’m at in my life, instead of finding negativity, trying to find positivity in my life, so a lot of the imagery coincides with that.”
Elizabeth Nadeau of North Andover, who started taking ceramics classes in 2011, looks to nature for inspiration. She decorates her work with colorful robins, chickadees and other birds.
“I do platters, trays and little bowls,” she said. “I’m working on mugs and finger bowls, but my strength is more flat pieces, mostly because as time went on, I’m honestly a better painter than a potter.”
While most shoppers at the sale wanted to buy gifts for others, Liz Anderson of Andover was looking to indulge herself, and wanted something specific.
“I’m looking for two large — but not too large — bowls for eating, for me and my husband,” she said.
The vessels she had in mind would be perfect for serving some kind of grain, such as rice, farro or quinoa, topped with vegetables, “a little bit of meat, and mushrooms.”
While Anderson could have gone anywhere to find something the right size, she wants to serve those healthy meals in bowls that are satisfying to look at and touch.
“They’re handmade, so they have a much more interesting energy, and there’s so much more diversity here,” she said.
Another Andover resident with a nearly identical last name, Christine Andersen, attended the sale because she wanted some additional pieces by one of the exhibitors, Paulette Dawson, who made a tea cup that she owns.
“Paulette is such an artistic woman with an amazing eye, and she does all this by hand. and it feels like a gift to me to have to have one, and a special gift to give it to somebody else,” Andersen said.
That sense of generosity is further enhanced by purchasing gifts in the community where she lives.
“We love to buy local and we love to support our local artists and small businesses,” Andersen said. “So the more we can do local the better, and the more we can do that gives back to somebody else, that’s also important to us.”
For Pearl Kasparian of Melrose, who attended the sale with her husband, Michael, the pandemic has made buying and giving gifts even more meaningful this year.
“With COVID and everything, all the mass purchasing we used to do just feels different this year,” she said. “We haven’t been doing that with Christmas presents. It’s been much more personal Christmas presents, and giving that special touch. Because of what COVID did, I feel like it’s been nice to get unique things.”
Kasparian said she works in ceramics, and that helped her to appreciate the skill it took to create the items at the sale, and to recognize their value.
“Knowing how much work goes into every piece, you see how many hours it takes,” she said. “It’s so special.”