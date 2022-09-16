NORTH ANDOVER — For music lovers across the region, the Monaplex just might be the best kept secret in town.
Situated on East Water Street, it’s an donation-based music venue, run by Dean Thornhill and his wife.
“Mona, how long we been doing this?” Thornhill asks his wife from across the room.
“About 12 years,” the voice of Mona replies, also answering the question about how the Monaplex get its name.
“It’s my wife’s name. Years and years ago, we paved the backyard because we used to run a day care, then we put up a couple of basketball hoops. And my neighbor said, and this was before the music, ‘Why don’t call this place the Monaplex? You guys play hockey, play basketball, you do all this stuff.’
“That’s how that name caught on,” he says. “A lot of people are looking for this big theater, it’s just the back of our house.”
The Monaplex will host Ward Hayden & The Outliers for a 5 p.m. show on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Thornhills say they began hosting small backyard shows because they were following Liz Longley, now a big name in Nashville.
“We got to know her, we were friends and we figured a lot of people used to go see her with us so ‘why don’t we try to have something at the house?’ There were a lot of people who showed up, like 90 people and thank goodness it was good day in the backyard,” he said.
After that initial show, Longley helped point the couple to artists and bands to bring to North Andover.
“Then, after a while people know you do these things and contact you,” he says.
While the Monaplex is open to all genres, most are “folkish or light rock,” Thornhill says, but adds Ward Hayden’s band has heavy country influences.
Pre-pandemic, the Thornhills hosted about a half dozen concerts a year.
“After COVID, we’re slowly getting back into it. If things start to pick up again, then it’s OK to have them in November or early April because we can bring them inside. People are still a little bit shy about getting into closed spots and that goes for us too,” he says.
“We like to have them outside because you never know what you’re going to get — sometimes you’re going to get 20 people, sometimes you’re going to get 40 people. Forty is about the max we can fit inside, but it would be really tight,” he says.
Thornhill says 100% of the proceeds from each show go directly to the artists.
“Everything that we do goes to the performers, 100% of everything goes to the performers, we don’t take money for anything. We want to support them.”
It can be tough for artists on the road, Thornhill said, particularly with the pandemic. Touring schedules and shows are ramping up, he says, but the numbers are still off from two years ago.
“The folk festivals are still doing OK but the smaller venues can always get a seesaw (in attendance). Our main goal has always been, and will always be, to support the up-and-coming artists. Strange thing about it, we say this too — there are two components to playing at the Monaplex. One is to be talented and, two, you have be a nice person. And they are all nice people and usually right away we become friends.”
Thornhill says he tries to steer performers to weekend dates, when school and work schedules are less likely to interfere.
“I always offer them a Sunday, because that’s kind of (an off) day for some of them. Sometimes, they come Saturday, sometimes, they come Sunday. It kind of fills in, we call it ‘Gas money to the next gig.’”
Speaking of gas, for a while, the Monaplex was forced to hit the road, with shows in Methuen and Amesbury, after disaster struck.
“We did that because our house was part of the Columbia Gas fires...we were out of house for 15 months,” he says.
They’d already several booked acts — including Chris Baron, lead singer of the Spin Doctors — when the 2018 natural gas explosion and resulting fires forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents of North Andover, Andover, and Lawrence.
“People came to us and said ‘We got a space if you want to do it,’ so we just took it on the road, which was kind of fun, too.”
Is the Monaplex the best kept secret in North Andover?
“I wish we weren’t but I think we are — although our neighbors always know when somethings going on. They see a few extra cars in the street and they hear the music,” he said.
Neighbors are known to sit on their front steps, listening to the music, he says.
“You don’t want to have too many people but you want enough to support the artist. We really don’t go out and advertise. It’s not a business... because, like I said, everything we do, everything goes to the artists, to support the artist.”
Thornhill said he’ll begin deciding on next year’s concert schedule after the Sept. 24 show, depending the COVID trends, and may even host an indoor show this fall.
IF YOU GO
WARD HAYDEN & THE OUTLIERS
Saturday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m.
The Monaplex
30 E Water St.
North Andover
