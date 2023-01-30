HAVERHILL — A man who was killed after crashing his car into a commercial building in Lafayette Square early Monday has been identified as Kevin Casado, 23, of Haverhill.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced that around 2:06 a.m., Casado's car was traveling on Broadway when it struck the building housing KC Carpets at 35 Lafayette Square.
The operator, who was later identified as Casado, was transferred to Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died.
City Councilor Shaun Toohey, owner of KC Carpets, said the building's owner, David Vasta, contacted him around 3:45 a.m. to inform him of the crash.
Toohey said his carpet company's storefront was being boarded up as of 10 a.m. Monday and that he plans to reopen the business within a few days. He said that when he arrived the victim's car was partially inside his store.
The crash is being investigated by Haverhill Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Section.
