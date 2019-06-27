Monthlong probe leads to arrest of alleged Lawrence drug dealer in Pelham   

PELHAM — After investigating his activities for a month, detectives arrested a Lawrence man who allegedly sold drugs in Pelham, police said.
Jonathan Betancourt, 29, was arrested Thursday in Lawrence and charged with four counts of felony sale of drugs. Officers seized 135 grams of the deadly drug fentanyl, police said. The street value was estimated at $10,000.
Pelham detectives and the Hillsborough County Streets Crimes Task Force began the investigation when they learned Betancourt wanted to expand his drug operation into Southern New Hampshire, according to a Pelham Police Department press release. He allegedly sold illegal narcotics in Pelham on four occasions.
Betancourt was arrested without incident with the help of federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Transportation Unit, the press release reported.
Betancourt was held in Massachusetts on a fugitive from justice charge pending his extradition to New Hampshire. He will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.