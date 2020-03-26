HAVERHILL — Five new cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the city, Mayor James Fiorentini's office said Thursday morning.
Two of the those infected with the illness are from the same household. All five people are isolating at home and so far no hospitalization has been required, the mayor's spokesman Shawn Regan said.
According to the mayor's office, this is the second family with more than one COVID-19 patient in the city. Last weekend, Fiorentini was notified that two adults from the same family had tested positive. Both are isolating at home in accordance with state protocols, he said.
Haverhill now has 14 people infected with the pandemic known as COVID-19. Thirteen are city residents and one, Katie Vozeolas, does not live in Haverhill but works as the public schools' director of health and nursing services.
While the city is aware of the identities and addresses of those infected, medical privacy rules prohibit the release of such details. Vozeolas, a New Hampshire resident, chose to make her case public on her own. Hers was the first case reported in Haverhill, on March 20.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 177 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Essex County.
Residents who may be experiencing symptoms are asked to call the Lawrence General Hospital COVID-19 screening line at 978-946-8409. The hotline is available 24/7 and if necessary, testing will be ordered for those who need it.